Coffee Machine Market – Know Target Segments by End-user & Product Type That are Hot Again

Coffee machine is an appliance used to brew coffee, widely used in coffee shops and canteens. Over the years, drinking coffee has evolved from being a simple dining routine to energy boosting agents. Whether it is a trend or long term practice, drinking coffee has been adopted with reflecting modern lifestyle and sophistication which has gained considerable growth around the globe. Considering the rising café culture and working millennial attraction towards coffee, the market for a coffee machine is expected to gain traction in the near future.

Keurig green mountain (United States), Panasonic (Japan), Nestle nespresso (Switzerland), Jarden (United States), Delonghi (Italy), Electrolux (Sweden), Melitta (Germany), Morphy richards (United Kingdom), Philips (Netherlands), Hamilton beach (United States), Illy (Italy), Bosch (Germany), Krups (Germany) and Jura (Switzerland) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are La cimbali (Italy), Zojirushi (Japan) and Schaerer (Switzerland).

Market Drivers

Rise in Number of Shops and Cafe Offering Coffee

Growing Consumption among Working-Class Millennial

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Fresh Coffee for Across Corporate Offices

Increasing Use in Public Functions and Gathering

Restraints

High maintenance cost may restraint the global coffee machines market in some aspects

Opportunities

Introduction of Advanced Variants of Coffee Machines

Growing Café Culture among Youths in Developing Countries

Challenges

Low Adoption in Rural Areas Owing to Prevalence of Alternate Coffee Making Techniques

Manufacturing Coffee Machines Which Requires Minimum Maintenance



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Coffee Machine Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Coffee Machine Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Coffee Machine Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Coffee Machine Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Coffee Machine Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Coffee Machine Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Coffee Machine Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Coffee Machine Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Drip coffee machine, Steam coffee machine, Capsule coffee machine, Bean-to-cup coffee machines, Other coffee machine (Traditional Espresso Machines, Filter Coffee Machines, Capsule/Pod Coffee Machine)), Application (Commercial coffee machine, Office coffee machine, Household coffee machine), Sales Channel (Direct sales channel, Specialty retailers, Department stores, Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Online distributor channel), Function (Semi-automatic, Fully automatic), End user (Coffee Specialty Stores, Full Service Restaurants, Quick Service Restaurants, Food Junctions, Hotels/Café’s, Lounge, Residential Sector))

5.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Coffee Machine Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Coffee Machine Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Coffee Machine Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Coffee Machine Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

