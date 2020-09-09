Commercial Seaweeds Market 2020 Edition Report with Impact of COVID-19|Top Leaders- Aquatic Chemicals, Algea AS, Yan Cheng, Pacific Harvest

The Winning Report [Commercial Seaweeds Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2026] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Commercial Seaweeds market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Commercial Seaweeds Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Roullier Group, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg, Biostadt India Limited, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Brandt, CP Kelco, Gelymar, Seasol International Pty. Ltd, Aquatic Chemicals, Algea AS, Yan Cheng, Pacific Harvest, Chase Organics GB Ltd., Mara Seaweed, CEAMSA, The Cornish Seaweed Company, Leili Group, Irish Seaweeds, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG), Annie Chun’s, Chase Organics, GimMe Health Foods, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Ocean Harvest Technology, Seagreens, SeaSnax, among others.

Seaweeds are nutrients with variety of health benefits. Commercial seaweeds are type of micro algae found in artic or tropical cold water bodies. The health benefits from the seaweeds include digestive health, cholesterol-lowering effects and weight loss. These are rich in vitamins and mineral content which makes it applicable in various fields of food, healthcare and personal care products.

The Global Commercial Seaweeds Market is expected to reach USD 22.32 billion by 2025, from USD 13.90 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The commercial seaweeds are harvested in about 35 countries. It is highly consumed by Japan, China and Republic of Korea. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), China is the largest producer of edible seaweeds, harvesting about 5 million wet tonnes. The rising demands of seaweeds are inclined to various techniques. For instance, in May 2017, a new cultivation vessel for commercial seaweed production is being developed by researchers in Trondheim. This is being achieved in collaboration with business partners from a variety of sectors and mainly SINTEF Ocean.

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Brown, Red, Green, Alginate-Containing, Agar-Containing, Carrageenan-Containing Seaweeds),

By Form (Liquid, Powdered, Flakes),

By Application (Direct Food, Textile, Food Additive, Pharma & Medical, Paper, Animal Feed, Fertilizer, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in applications of commercial seaweeds

Increased demand of seaweeds

Rising awareness of medicinal uses of seaweeds

Usage of seaweed as hydrocolloid and a gelling agent

High content of mercury and arsenic

Rising water population due to seaweed farming

The global commercial seaweeds market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of commercial seaweeds for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

