Companies in the Global Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil Market Expedite Product Innovations to Stay at Forefront in the Market in the COVID 19 Pandemic

Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil Market: Overview

The mauritia flexuosa fruit oil is extracted from fruit pulp, or bark of the tree, that is filtered and deodorized further. Mauritia flexuosa fruit oil is commonly known as Buriti Oil. The oil is rich in oleic acid, pro-vitamin A, and carotenoids, which enhances firmness and protects the skin. Mauritia flexuosa fruit oil contributes to promoting the production of collagen and elasticity. The mauritia flexuosa fruit oil possesses anti-erythematic properties, which filters and absorbs harmful UV rays. Thus, enhancing SPF and decreasing skin damage from the sun. Mauritia flexuosa fruit oil is highly used in sun care products. Mauritia flexuosa fruit oil has natural antioxidant composition; thereby, it blocks the lipidic layer peroxidation, avoiding free-radical production. Thus, mauritia flexuosa fruit oil helps in improving skin elasticity.

Mauritia flexuosa fruit oil when used on dry hair shows the drastic difference in shine amongst treated and untreated hair strands. Moreover, Mauritia flexuosa fruit oil reduces split ends of hair during blow-drying or styling. The serums and conditioners containing Mauritia flexuosa fruit oil are used in salons. Mauritia flexuosa fruit oil is used in sun protection and post powders, cell renewal creams, hair products, depilation powders, anti-aging products, and other cosmetic formulations.

Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil Market: Market Dynamics

One in five Americans is being diagnosed with skin cancer. This number is increasing due to increased ultraviolet exposure from the sun and tanning beds. Thus, a massive demand for sunscreen creams and lotions is expected from the population as increased exposure of UV rays is not confined to America. As mauritia flexuosa fruit oil is a crucial ingredient that protects skin damage from sun rays, it is expected to be an emerging market. Poor air quality has been significantly deteriorated in cities around the world demand for anti-pollution beauty and personal care products. The population is not only worried about damaging the skin but also hair due to this increasing pollution. The properties of mauritia flexuosa fruit oil are apt for the repair of damaged hair due to pollution. It is estimated that mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market would have strong demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry for formulations of anti-pollution products. Increasing pollution and exposure to harmful sun rays are primary factors affecting the mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market growth.

A few challenges faced by mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market is that consumers are less likely to be aware of the oil globally. Mauritia flexuosa fruit oil producers, as well as cosmetic manufacturers, are anticipated to generate awareness among the consumer about the benefits of mauritia flexuosa fruit oil. Also, personal care products manufacturers are expected to formulate new products using mauritia flexuosa fruit oil as a critical ingredient.

Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil Market: Market Segmentation

The mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market is segmented into product type, end use, extraction, sales channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market is segmented into:

Creams & lotions

Oils

Face packs

Hair masks

Other products

Based on end use, the mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market is segmented into:

Hair care

Skincare

Sun care

Other end use

Based on extraction, the mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market is segmented into:

Fruit pulp

Bark of the tree

Based on sales channel, the mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market is segmented into:

Direct

Indirect E-commerce Independent Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Others



Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Mauritia flexuosa fruit oil is abundantly available in Latin America as it is a native place for the Mauritia flexuosa trees. Several manufacturers are available in Latin America, especially Brazil. North America holds a prominent market share in the production of mauritia flexuosa fruit oil owing to the increasing number of diagnosed patients of skin cancer. The presence of several BPC industry market players in East Asia and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is estimated to have a positive influence of mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market growth. The mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market in Europe forecasts steady growth. With the increasing demand for cosmetics from the region, there is a high growth for mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market in the forecasted years. Oceania and South Asia regions are expected to drive the mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market growth owing to increased awareness among the consumers on sun protection and anti-pollution products.

Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market Beraca Natural Ingredients SA., Biocosmethic, BioOrganic Concepts, Chemyunion, Citróleo Group, Croda International plc, Jarchem Industries Inc., SMA Collaboratives LLC, Vigon International, Inc., Earth Science Beauty, TEADORA, and among others. These key market players are estimated to influence mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market growth positively with innovative product formulations in beauty and personal care products.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for mauritia flexuosa fruit oil market. The research report of mauritia flexuosa fruit oil provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, nature, and application.