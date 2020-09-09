Companion Diagnostics Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2024

Global “Companion Diagnostics Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Companion Diagnostics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Companion Diagnostics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Companion Diagnostics Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Companion Diagnostics Market:-

Abbott Laboratories

Dako (Agilent Technologies)

Roche Holdings

Qiagen nv

Seimens Helthineers

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Myriad Genetics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tocagen

Illumina inc

The Global Companion Diagnostics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global companion diagnostics market has been estimated at USD 5.8 billion in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America accounted for the largest market share, accounting for approximately 35% of the global market share in 2017, while Asia-Pacific region was estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Personalized Medicines Accelerating Market Demand

One of the major factors driving the growth of the companion diagnostic market is the increasing demand for personalized medicines and awareness for the same, among the population. The rising cases of adverse drug reactions related to the drugs due to the lack of efficacy drive the need for companion diagnostics. With companies increasing their collaborations for better biomarkers and diagnostics to focus on cost regulations, there has been a significant number of opportunities of its applications in indications other than cancer, like cardiovascular, neurological, etc. The high rise in the capital is the basis for the prosperous future of this market.

High Cost of Therapeutics Development

One of the major hurdles restraining this market includes high cost involved in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. With the high risk of failure in clinical trials, many companies prefer collaborations, to minimize their failure rate but co-development is also expected to be highly expensive. So for many individual manufacturers, this markets looks like a high-risk investment market. Apart from this, several diagnostic companies feel uncertain over an eventual agreement on the reimbursement status. All these factors restrict this market’s growth globally.

North America Dominates this Market

The global market for companion diagnostics is segmented based on technology type, by indication and geographical regions. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America.

North America accounted for the largest market share, accounting for approximately 35% of the global market share in 2017. The efficacy of several drugs range between 30-75% and there have rising cases of side effects related to therapeutics such as Vioxx and Avandia, which has prompted the people for alternatives and raised their awareness regarding the benefits of personalized medicine driving this market. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region was estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Recent

The global Companion Diagnostics market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Companion Diagnostics Market:

