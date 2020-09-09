The “Connected Agriculture Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Connected Agriculture industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Connected Agriculture market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Connected Agriculture market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275407

Competitor Analysis:

Connected Agriculture market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Connected Agriculture market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Connected Agriculture market report provides an in-depth insight into Connected Agriculture industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Agricultural innovation is critical to feeding the world’s growing population while reducing the environmental impact of farming. Connected agriculture leads to increasing farm productivity while in the midst of climate change. It also improves the farming practices using network management, agriculture asset management, supervisory control and data acquisition.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275407

Key Market Trends:

Smart Irrigation to Dominate the Market

– As the world population grows, there is an increasing demand for crops, thus highlighting the need for smart irrigation practices. Smart irrigation practices help to decrease the loss of water caused by using the traditional system and control the amount of water flowing into the plants.

– Worldwide, over 330 million hectares are equipped for irrigation. Irrigated agriculture represents 20% of the total cultivated land, but contributes 40% of the total food produced worldwide.

– In order to support clients in moving towards agricultural water stewardship, the World Bank is strengthening its overall approach to water in agriculture.

– The Bank’s work on water in agriculture is supported by the Water in Agriculture Global Solutions Group (GSG), a membership-based organization which provides services to its members and other stakeholders interested in enhancing how water is used in agriculture in terms of sustainability, productivity, and equity.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– There have been latest cases of drones being used in agriculture in APAC region, which stress their popularity. For instance, Indian state of Maharasthra signed a partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution exploring the use of drones for various governmental services, especially agriculture.

– The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines is evaluating the potential of drones in changing how seeds are planted, how fertilizers and pesticides are applied, and how crops are monitored. Moreover, the ministry of Japan set a goal to introduce agricultural drones for more than half of the land area planted with rice, wheat, and soy across Japan by fiscal 2022.

– Besides, created in partnership with the Inclusive Business Action Network (iBAN), a global initiative focused on scaling up inclusive business models, the Digital Directory serves to make digital solutions more visible to farmers and other agricultural stakeholders in Southeast Asia.

– All these factors will contribute significant;y to the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Connected Agriculture Market Report:

Analysis of Connected Agriculture market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Connected Agriculture industry

Connected Agriculture market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Connected Agriculture market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275407

Connected Agriculture Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Connected Agriculture market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Connected Agriculture status worldwide?

What are the Connected Agriculture market challenges to market growth?

What are the Connected Agriculture market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Connected Agriculture ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Connected Agriculture Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence of BYOD (Bring Your Own Drone) in Connected Agriculture

4.3.2 Upsurge in Demand for Smart Water Management Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Steep Learning Curve Regarding Connected Agriculture

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.1.1 Network Management

5.1.1.2 Agriculture Asset Management

5.1.1.3 Supervisory Control

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Smart Logistics

5.2.2 Smart Irrigation

5.2.3 Farming Planning and Management

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Vodafone Group PLC

6.1.7 Accenture PLC

6.1.8 SWIIM System

6.1.9 Orange Business Services

6.1.10 Link Labs LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Bluetooth Car Speakers Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Prenyl Alcohol Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Growth Prospects of Key Players 2020 – Business Size with COVID-19 Impact, Share Analysis with Upcoming Trends, and Challenges Forecast to 2023

Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market Analysis by Revenue 2020 to 2023 – Growth Rate of Key Players, Industry Share, Top Manufacturers, New Technologies and Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact

Electronic Commutation Motor Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

LED Arrays and Light Bars Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

CO2 Gassed Incubator Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Steam Valve Market Top Key Players Data 2020 – Global Industry Segmentation by Types, Applications and Regions Forecast till 2024 with COVID-19 Analysis