“Construction Equipment Rental Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Construction Equipment Rental market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Construction Equipment Rental Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Construction Equipment Rental Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245258

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245258

Key Market Trends:

The Excavators Sub-segment is Expected to Dominat the Earthmoving Equipment Segment

The excavators sub-segment in the global construction equipment rental market was valued at USD 28.07 billion in 2018.

Excavators are typically of two types, namely wheeled excavators and crawler excavators. Among them, crawler excavators occupied a major share of more than 70% of the global excavator rental market in 2017.

As most rental companies purchased low-cost crawler excavators over high cost wheeled excavators, because the former equipment offered high stability for digging operations on rough or uneven terrains, compared to that of wheeled excavators.

However, the operating cost of wheeled excavators have been less compared to that of crawler excavators, as the wearing out of crawlers’ undercarriages and their replacing or refurbishing are an expensive and time-consuming task. Thus, some regions have started to adopt wheeled excavators in construction projects since 2010.

Europe ranks the highest in the usage of wheeled excavators compared to the United States. As most of the work done in Europe takes place in urbanized areas, while in the United States work projects majorly included clearing land and digging.

While, in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, the usage of excavators covered more than 55% of the total construction equipment rental demand during 2015-2017. In the above regions, a majority of the excavators used were crawler-types and very few operations in construction job sites preferred wheeled excavators, especially compact wheeled excavators.

With growing infrastructure developments across the globe, the need for excavators was evident in almost every construction project. Thus, many rental companies across the globe continuously invest in purchasing new excavators to keep the average age of its excavator fleet at a potential of 2 to 3 years, to satisfy a wide customer demand, who are looking for advanced and efficient excavators.

For instance, Theisen Baumaschinen Mietpark GmbH & Co KG, one of the leading construction equipment rental companies in Germany, has recently purchased 32 new wheeled (12 units) and crawler excavators (20 units) from Doosan in 2018, to strengthen its rental equipment fleet for regional Theisen centers across Germany and in Vienna (Austria).

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Construction Equipment Rental Market

The Asia-Pacific construction equipment rental market dominated the global market, with a market share of 36.70% in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets that witnessed a boom in construction and infrastructural development, because of the growing emphasis by governments on developing infrastructure for a sustainable economy. This region has witnessed growth in the number of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), airports, metro construction, highway constructions, dams, hydroelectric projects, etc., in order to sustain high-level industrial activities, better connectivity, and growing energy demand. As a result, many international players are beginning to invest, and are setting up manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in the region to meet the growing demand and to capture the regional market. Construction machinery manufacturers, such as Liebherr, Caterpillar, Hitachi, and Sumitomo Corporation, offering rental services now face intense competition from numerous domestic and regional players, owing to competitive pricing and the availability of technologically advanced equipment.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Construction Equipment Rental market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245258

Detailed TOC of Construction Equipment Rental Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Trends (Including Autonomous and Connected Equipment Trends)

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment

5.1.1.1 Backhoe

5.1.1.2 Loaders

5.1.1.3 Excavators

5.1.1.4 Other Earthmoving Equipment

5.1.2 Material Handling

5.1.2.1 Cranes

5.1.2.2 Dump Trucks

5.2 By Drive Type

5.2.1 IC Engine

5.2.2 Hybrid Type

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific (including ASEAN Countries)

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Companies Market Share Analysis

6.1.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.2 Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Cramo Plc

6.2.2 HSS Hire Group Plc

6.2.3 Herc Rentals Inc.

6.2.4 CNH Industrial

6.2.5 Liebherr International AG

6.2.6 Caterpillar

6.2.7 Sumitomo Corp.

6.2.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery (Hitachi Group)

6.2.9 Ashtead Group Plc

6.2.10 Kanamoto Co. Ltd

6.2.11 H&E Equipment Services Inc.

6.2.12 Ramirent plc

6.2.13 Loxam

6.2.14 United Rentals Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 Price Variation Analysis of Construction Rental Equipment

9 Analysis on Replacement Rate of Construction Rental Equipment

10 Disclaimer

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Smart Outdoor Watch Market Size and Growth Insights by Global Key Players 2020 Evolving Technologies with Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Trends Forecast to 2026

Skin Fibre Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis

Packaged Waste Water Treatment Market Size with Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Wearable Injectors Market Size 2020 Global Analysis by Sales, Revenue, Business Progress, Investments Analysis by Share, Future Demand Status, and Leading Players 2024

Aircraft Hangar Market Growth Rate 2020 Competitive Landscape of Key Players, Industry Size, Global Share, Business Statistics and Professional Analysis till 2024

External Threaded Fastener Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026

Suspension Ball Joint Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026