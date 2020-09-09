Global consumer identity and access management market in 2015 is estimated at $7,968 million growing at 16.9% CAGR to reach $23,589 million in 2022. Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help organizations in the management of identities of employees, consumers, partners, contractors, and others to ensure secure and seamless services.

Consumer IAM industry players help in implementing solutions that authenticate identities of customers across digital and non-digital channels. Consumer identity and access management solutions adopted by businesses assist in securing sensitive data of customers and protecting them from cyber-threats and other financial frauds.

Key Players:

Onegini, TransUnion, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya, Inc., Centrify Corporation, Okta, Inc., Experian PLC, Janrain, Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Traxion Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., MorphoTrust USA, GB Group Plc, ID Analytics, Inc., Aware Inc., and Equifax Inc.

Moreover, increase in incidents of cyber-attacks and ongoing trend of using IoT across various sectors including public, manufacturing, education, defense, media & entertainment, and others are the prominent driving factors of the market. However, lack of standardization and rise in concerns towards cloud-based security is expected to hamper global consumer identity and access management solutions adoption trend.

Moreover, growing adoption of mobile devices, increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand, and aggrandized generation of network traffic are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The global consumer IAM industry is expected to grow at a prominent rate during the forecast period. The global consumer identity and access management industry in 2015 is comprised of advanced authentication which was $3,770 million, identity proofing services which was $2,473 million, and other which was $1,725 million. The banking, financial service, and insurance (BFSI) sector is one of the prominent end users in the market, owing to the trend of heavy investment of financial institutions in the IT infrastructure to secure customer data and provide access to financial products and services.

The healthcare sector utilizes consumer IAM security services for securing sensitive data of patients, and providing easy access to services of medical institutes. In addition, the consumer IAM solutions used in energy and utility sector helps to provide access to real-time data, monitor customer usage patterns, and manage demand-supply gap and large volume of customer database.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Consumer Identity and Access Management market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Consumer Identity and Access Management market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Consumer Identity and Access Management industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

