Coronavirus Known as COVID-19 Affects the Traction Control System Market Size, and its Exclusive Forecast Analysis till 2026 will Shock the Market around the World

The global traction control system market size will expand considering growing demand for safety features in automotive sector. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Traction Control System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Mechanical Linkage, Electric Linkage), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”, predicts significant market growth in the forthcoming years.

A traction control system is a safety feature installed in a vehicle to prevent it from losing traction of the wheels on the road. Generally, traction control system is activated at the instant when the system senses that the throttle input and the engine torque does not match with the surface the vehicle is driving. Furthermore, the system is built in such a way that it works efficiently in all types of terrains such as snow, gravel, and off-road. With evolving technology, there is constant development in traction systems by the vehicle manufacturers. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the projected horizon.

What does the Report Provide?

The traction control system market report provides qualitative and quantitative information about the parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges and the opportunities the market will face during the projected horizon. The report provides in-depth details for the regional analysis featuring several regions that will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed involving several companies operating in the market trying to gain major market presences by adopting strategies that will drive the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/traction-control-system-market-102069

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Safety Features to Aid Growth

According to World Health Organization (WHO), every year the road crashes cost USD $518 billion across the world that causes a loss of about 1-2% GDP for every individual nations. Furthermore, if no step is taken to prevent the road accidents, road injuries are set to become the fifth-most leading cause for death by 2030. Increasing awareness for road safety in several economies is likely to boost the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, increasing government initiatives to promote road safety will positively affect the growth of the market during the projected horizon.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Vehicle Production in Asia-Pacific Will Boost Growth

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing sales and production of vehicles is ascribable to the growth in the region. Furthermore, manufacturers in Asia-Pacific focus on producing technologically advanced traction control systems that will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea will lead to the expansion of market in this region.

North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to be the second-most leading region during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as increasing investments in R&D for developing vehicle safety features. Moreover, adoption of safety systems in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico will propel the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period. The market in Europe will witness substantial growth during the near future.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/traction-control-system-market-102069

Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by Companies Will Bode Well for Growth

In March 2020, Mazda, the most-popular Australian auto brand, announced several improvisation for its SUV, CX-5. The most striking addition to the car is the new Off-Road Traction Assist feature that enables the driver to combine the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and the traction control system to electrically lock the rear differential with a push of the button.

Moreover, the feature efficiently monitors the traction and sends the exact amount of torque to the tires, while reducing wheel spin. The companies operating in the market are striving to gain market stronghold. They are doing this by adopting strategies such as product innovation and development, merger and acquisition, and collaboration, which will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

IAV automotive engineers

Continental AG

Mahle Group

ZYNP International

Cummins Inc.

Slinger manufacturing

Federal-Mogul Corporation

BMW Motorrad

Ducati Motor

Among others

Other Exclusive Reports:

Automotive Airless Tire Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Global Pneumatic Tire Market: Increasing Production of Vehicles in North America to Create Significant Sales Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Automotive Camera Market: Growing Implementation of Thermal Camera Technology to Favor Market Revenue

Automotive Power Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Drone Software Industry Trend – Future Demand by 2027

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.