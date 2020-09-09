Cosmetic Preservatives Market 2020 | Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cosmetic preservatives market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Cosmetic preservatives refer to the ingredients specifically added to restrain the development of microorganisms and contamination during the formulation, shipment, storage, or use of the cosmetic product. They preserve the formula and keep the product durable and stable upon exposure to oxygen and moisture. Few cosmetic preservatives are natural variants, such as oil extracts from curry leaves, cinnamon, and clove bud, while synthetic variants include parabens, organic acids, formaldehyde releasers, phenoxyethanol, and isothiazolinones, etc. They are generally added to personal care products, such as face masks, lotions, face powders, soaps, etc.

Market Trends

The growing awareness towards personalized cosmetic products and increasing beauty consciousness among individuals are driving the cosmetic preservatives market. The cosmetic products can easily get contaminated by fungi and bacteria due to water and oil content. Hence, cosmetic preservatives are generally added as antioxidants, antimicrobials, and stabilizers to prevent skin infections and other problems. Numerous product innovations, including the use of phenol derivatives as parabens alternative, are further catalyzing the market growth. Manufacturers are also introducing cosmetics with longer shelf-life and organic preservatives to reduce the risks of contamination. The integration of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes of cosmetic preservatives is expected to drive the cosmetic preservatives market.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Akema Fine Chemicals

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Chemipol

Clariant AG

Lonza Group AG

Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Symrise AG, Dow Inc.

Breakup by Type:

Synthetic Preservatives

Natural Preservatives

Breakup by Product:

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde Releasers

Phenol Derivatives

Alcohols

Inorganic Chemicals

Quaternary Compounds

Organic Acids and their Salts

Others

Breakup by Application:

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Toiletries

Fragrances and Perfumes

Makeup and Color Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

