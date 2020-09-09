COVID 19 to Lead the Sales of Facial Water Spray to Register Stellar Growth in the Next 10 Years

Facial Water Spray Market Outlook

Nowadays staying fresh is a basic need of every individual. There are different facial products such as facial creams, wet papers, spray, and other products which help in staying fresh and energetic which can last for a long duration or period. The major reason for increase in use of facial water spray is due to following of fashion trends and new market trends by the consumer. Facial Water Spray usually consists of natural minerals like spring water. Facial water spray is having major minerals which help in getting back the fresh look on the face. Facial water spray has a different fragrance and odor. It has growing market trends in West Asia and Asia-Pacific. It is one of the niche markets for the present scenarios and is catch the eye of new competitors. Facial Water spray is becoming an important skincare product for an individual. This is available in pockets sizes as well so they are easily carried to any place with extra efforts.

Facial Water Spray Market Dynamics

The market of facial water spray is expected to increase as the key players have changed their raw material usage and are working forward to use eco-friendly materials which is a changing trend and that gives a chance to the new players to enter this market.

Key players are looking to use 3R policy and that helps in reducing the cost for the company. Some of the companies are using recycled water, recycle bottles which give its parent company, like bottling plant also a chance to grow with them.

Reason for covering Facial Water Spray Title

Increase in pollution which is a major reason for the growth of facial water market. There are dust and sand parietal in the air which impacts the appearance of the face. To get the appearance on the face it is important to use product like facial water spray. There are Ayurveda and mineral used for making natural facial water spray. Some of the facial’s products are made of chemical which impacts our skin. The customer needs to deice the best for their skin.

Global Facial Water Spray: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Package type, the global Facial Water Spray market has been segmented as –

100-250 ML

250-300 ML

Above 300 ML

On the basis of the price range, the global Facial Water Spray market has been segmented as –

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

On the basis of the Consumer Orientation, the global Facial Water Spray market has been segmented as –

Male

Female

Unisex

On the basis of the Skin Concern, the global Facial Water Spray market has been segmented as –

Dryness

Wrinkles

Breakouts & Acne

On the basis of the Skin type, the global Facial Water Spray market has been segmented as –

Dry

Normal

Oily

Sensitive

On the basis of Nature, the global Facial Water Spray market has been segmented as –

Organic & Natural

Conventional

On the basis of the sales channel, the global Facial Water Spray market has been segmented as –

Direct Selling (salons and spa)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Outlets

Mono-Brand Outlets

E-Retailers

Other Sales Channel

Global Facial Water Spray Market: Regional Outlook

The facial water spray market is anticipated to register significant growth across all the regions during the forecast period. The target product market is classified into seven key areas: East Asia, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, Oceania, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market of facial water spray is anticipated to grow at a comparatively high CAGR in the upcoming years. Facial water spray market has covered almost all the regions of North America including major Countries, Canada, USA, Mexico, and major parts of Latin America and Europe. This targeted product has its catch over the western countries and the market is forecasted to take-over the developing countries as the lifestyle is changing with new products and brands.

Global Facial Water Spray Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players of Facial Water Spray are L’Oreal, P&G, Unilever (St. Ives), Amore Pacific, Avene, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Carroten, Caudalie, DIOR, Clinelle (EIG), Evian, LA ROCHE-POSAY, Jurlique, Vichy, Free plus, Origins, Pechoin, Shiseido, Uriage, Shu Uemura, and some local vendors. Most of them have a tie-up with E-commerce sites. And in some of the developing countries, facial water spray companies are entering new markets by offering franchise and partnership offers.

Facial water spray companies are working on different facial products that suit different skin. Uriage is having a different facial for the cells. They use thermal water with different minerals for different sizing of the cell.

These companies are targeting countries like India and China for growth and taking first-mover advantage in developing countries. Brands would like to take a safe step before entering such markets. But the change in lifestyle is dynamic and the take of western culture by the developing countries forecast that it would not take much time for facial water spray companies to capturer these developing markets.