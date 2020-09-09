Dandelion Extract Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2017 – 2025

New Study on the Global Dandelion Extract Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Dandelion Extract market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Dandelion Extract market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Dandelion Extract market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Dandelion Extract market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Dandelion Extract , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Dandelion Extract market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Dandelion Extract market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Dandelion Extract market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Dandelion Extract market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global dandelion extract market is segmented into:-

Food and beverages Salads and soups Wine Tea and coffee Others

Health care

Personal care

Other industrial applications

On the basis of product form, the global dandelion extract market is segmented into:-

Liquid

Dry

Global Dandelion Extract Market: Region wise Outlook

The global dandelion extract market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a high growth in global dandelion extract market due to increasing demand for natural extracts owing to rising health consciousness of consumers in the region. However, the global dandelion extract market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is also anticipated to witness a steady growth in global dandelion extract market due to growing lifestyle of consumers in the region.

Global Dandelion Extract Market: Key Player

Some of the prominent players in the global dandelion extract market are-

Xi’an B-Thriving I/E Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Maojie Trade Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Human Nutramax Inc.

Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) co., Ltd.

Naturalin Bioresources Co., Ltd.

