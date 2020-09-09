The “Data Center Construction Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Data Center Construction industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Data Center Construction market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Data Center Construction market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275326

Competitor Analysis:

Data Center Construction market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Data Center Construction market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Data Center Construction market report provides an in-depth insight into Data Center Construction industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The data center constructions focus on designing and building a data center by considering capacity, disaster tolerance, and efficient design. Depending upon the quality and reliability of the data center, the Scope of the Report: is limited to Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4, which is being used in small, medium and large scale enterprise.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275326

Key Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers is Driving the Market Growth

– Hyperscale data center is broadly used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage resources. The different features of a hyperscale data center include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems that support data centers, maximizing cooling efficiency, the ability to scale computing tasks in a quicker and faster way.

– Many cloud-based companies such as Google and Facebook are investing in supercomputers to accommodate their hyperscale needs.

– For instance, Facebook is expecting the construction of its fifth hyperscale facility, a H-shaped Building with 2.5 million sq. ft area by mid 2020.

– Furthermore, in February 2019, India’s leading data center player, CtrlS, invested INR 2000 crore in setting up hyperscale infrastructure which is claimed to be the world’s largest Hyperscale Tier-4 data center facility.

– Besides, in Thailand, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) announced the construction of their hyperscale data center facility which will consist of two seven-story buildings within a data center campus where each building will support an IT load of 20MW, with construction taking place over two phases. This increased contruction of hyperscale data centers is expected to significantly drive the market growth.

North America to Hold a Major Share

– Over the years, the United States has been identified to be one of the fore-runners in the adoption of new technologies. With the rise in big data analytics, companies in that region, to avoid falling short on traditional storage, have been identified to deploy the construction of new data centers and colocation centers to run business analytics.

– The growing investment in the metro infrastructure in North America has provided optimal opportunity for the data center construction. For instance, CyrusOne has built 340,000 square feet mega-data center in Dallas metro in three phases with 100MW of capacity.

– Furthermore, the service industry in the United States has been growing at a robust rate, which in turn is leading to the generation of vast volumes of data. Organizations are increasingly adopting data centers to store and process the acquired data.

– In 2018, Kolos data center constructed the largest data center in the world in Ballangen, Norway with 600,000-square meter, 1,000 MW of computing power. The data center to scale up to two GW of consumable renewable power, which is more than any other data center location in the world.

Reasons to Buy Data Center Construction Market Report:

Analysis of Data Center Construction market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Data Center Construction industry

Data Center Construction market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Data Center Construction market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275326

Data Center Construction Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Data Center Construction market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Data Center Construction status worldwide?

What are the Data Center Construction market challenges to market growth?

What are the Data Center Construction market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Data Center Construction ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Applications

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Necessary Resources

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Tier Type

6.1.1 Tier 1

6.1.2 Tier 2

6.1.3 Tier 3

6.1.4 Tier 4

6.2 By Size of the Enterprise

6.2.1 Small and Medium-scale Enterprise

6.2.2 Large-scale Enterprise

6.3 By End User

6.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6.3.2 IT & Telecommunications

6.3.3 Government & Defense

6.3.4 Healthcare

6.3.5 Retail

6.3.6 Power & Energy

6.3.7 Manufacturing

6.3.8 Other End Users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 Japan

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Mexico

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 SAS Institute Inc.

7.1.3 Turner Construction Co.

7.1.4 DPR Construction, Inc

7.1.5 Fortis Construction

7.1.6 Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Inc.

7.1.7 HITT Contracting Inc.

7.1.8 JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc.

7.1.9 M. A. Mortenson Company, Inc.

7.1.10 AECOM

7.1.11 Gilbane Building Company, Inc.

7.1.12 Clune Construction Company, L.P.

7.1.13 Nabholz Corporation

7.1.14 RagingWire Data Centers, Inc.

7.1.15 CyrusOne Inc.

7.1.16 Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Metallic Cable Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Super-fine ZnO Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Dye Sensitized Cell (DSC) Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market Growth Prospects of Key Players 2020 – Business Size with COVID-19 Impact, Share Analysis with Upcoming Trends, and Challenges Forecast to 2023

Wheelchairs Market Size by Future Demand Status, Global Industry Revenue of Top Key Players, Industry Share and Manufacturing Cost | COVID-19 Impact Forecast by 2020-2026

Plastic Pallet Boxes Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Waffle Mix Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Infant Nutrition Premix Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026