“Data Center Liquid Cooling Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Data Center Liquid Cooling market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999428

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999428

Key Market Trends:

Banking/Financial Services Segment expected to register a Significant Growth

Banks are increasingly adopting public cloud services, as they provide flexibility and agility, resulting in a decrease in the number of data centers that are present and redundant without much use, thus augmenting the demand for the data center liquid cooling market.

According to a survey by Intel Security, the number of companies adopting hybrid cloud services alone has risen by three times the previous size. Cloud providers have been increasing security and providing better and robust systems, which can be highly beneficial for companies. Banks have been adopting the use of biometric authentication tools, to combat identity theft and fraud. Increased digitization and connectivity have paved the way for many entry points in the system, which have been creating more amount of data, driving the need for data centers.

The use of data centers in the domain has slowed down, owing to the advent of new trends, such as software-defined data centers, which migrated the storage to a more distributed framework, unlike the typically used data centers. The Bank of America has shut down three data centers as they have been migrating to similar architecture. This has saved the cost of maintaining these data centers for the company. Through the existence of such trends, banks have been unveiling new data centers to support their operations and activities. The Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation has opened a new data center with an outlay of USD 182.5 million. This data center is expected to support the regional business requirements of 18 countries.

North America Anticipated to Hold a Dominant Share

In the United States, the demand and rate of adoption for cloud-based computing are rapidly increasing, owing to which, data centers are ascending in the country, thereby, propelling the utilization of data center liquid cooling.

Liquid cooling is now highly preferred over conventional air cooling, due to its greater efficiency and higher economic violability. The United States is home to many tech giants, such as Facebook and Apple, wherein, the volume of Big Data is tremendously increasing; moreover, companies are laying new strategies to ascend a number of data centers.

In June 2017, Facebook announced to lay a 200-mile cable to the new data centers in Mexico, which are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, a few states of the United States are offering tax incentives, specifically to data centers. For instance, Florida approved use and sales tax exemption for every new data center built in the state, which is expected to present a positive impact on the US market growth.

Companies are rigorously investing in data centers to meet the growing demand from respective operations. For instance, the rising demand for cognitive capabilities in the United States has led IBM Corporation to build four new cloud data centers in the country. This is likely to encourage the utilization of liquid cooling technology in these data centers, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Data Center Liquid Cooling market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999428

Detailed TOC of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Data Centers

4.3.2 Green Data Center Developments And Reducing Energy Consumption

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Adaptability Requirements

4.5 Technology Overview

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Indirect Liquid Cooling

5.1.2 Direct Liquid Cooling

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Banking/Financial Services

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Central/Local Government

5.2.6 Entertainment and Media

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Russia

5.3.2.4 Norway

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Asetek AS

6.1.2 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.3 Schneider Electric

6.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.1.5 Alfa Laval

6.1.6 Vertiv Co.

6.1.7 Midas Green Technologies LLC

6.1.8 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

6.1.9 CoolIT Systems Inc.

6.1.10 Liquid Cool Solutions

6.1.11 Chilldyne Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Investment Analysis

7.2 Future of the Market

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Indoor Staircases Market Size Analysis by Global Industry Insights 2020 Share, Trends, Future Scope of Key Players, CAGR Status, and SWOT Analysis by Regions Forecast till 2026

Breathable Films Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Petfood Packaging Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Unconventional Gas Market Share, Size 2020 Growing Rapidly with Industry Key Players, Business Prospect, Supply and Demand Status, Emerging Trends Till 2024

Personal Cloud Market Size of Leading Players with Global Share, Industry Trends 2020 to 2024 Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth Rate

Beryllium Titanium Composite Material Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026

Open Cockpit Gyroplanes Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026

Automotive Ignition Magneto Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026