The "Data Loss Prevention Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Data Loss Prevention industry by types, applications, regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Data Loss Prevention market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Data Loss Prevention market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Data Loss Prevention market report provides an in-depth insight into Data Loss Prevention industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The DLP solution ensures a secure data transaction for various organisations. The scope of the study is limited to the types of on-premise and cloud-based DPL solutions and their wide range of end-user applications globally.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Industry to Witness Significant Growth

– The technological advancement in components such as sensors and their application in healthcare is opening doors for the adoption of industry 4.0 and data analytics. Hence, digital transformation is taking place rapidly.

– According to a survey by HIMSS, 60% of the healthcare organizations use the cloud for backup and data recovery. Also, 51% are using the cloud for its core clinical operations and data.

– Therefore, health-related data are moving more and more from paper to electronic records, determining changes in how healthcare organizations processing healthcare records are managing and protecting the confidential data today. This has resulted in an increase in electronic health/medical records which will require data loss prevention.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share

– The dominance of North America in the market studied can be attributed to the early and robust adoption of Big Data and cloud technologies. However, the region has an advanced infrastructure capability, thus leading to the most significant revenue generation, in the market studied.

– In 2018, 1,244 data breach incidences were recorded only in the United States with 446.52 million records exposed (126% rise from the previous year). The rise in the number of cyber-attacks and the need to protect data are boosting the demand for DLP (data loss prevention) solutions, across various businesses.

– Moreover, the enactment of stringent government initiatives to enhance the security of customer information is projected to boost the growth of the North American segment, over the forecast period.

– The US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) applies to the patient health information, and states such as Massachusetts have enacted the rules covering all companies that hold personally identifiable information of the state residents.

Reasons to Buy Data Loss Prevention Market Report:

Analysis of Data Loss Prevention market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Data Loss Prevention industry

Data Loss Prevention market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Data Loss Prevention market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Data Loss Prevention Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Data Loss Prevention market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Data Loss Prevention status worldwide?

What are the Data Loss Prevention market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Data Loss Prevention ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Data Loss Prevention Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks Across the Globe

4.2.2 Increasing Compliance and Regulatory Demands

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud-based

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Network DLP

5.2.2 Endpoint DLP

5.2.3 Datacenter/Storage-based DLP

5.2.4 Cloud DLP

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 IT and Telecommunication

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Government

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Retail and Logistics

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Symantec Corporation

6.1.2 CA Technologies

6.1.3 Trend Micro Incorporated

6.1.4 GTB Technologies Inc.

6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.6 Digital Guardian, Inc.

6.1.7 Forcepoint LLC

6.1.8 McAfee LLC

6.1.9 Zecurion

6.1.10 Absolute Software Corporation

6.1.11 Proofpoint, Inc.

6.1.12 Gemalto N.V.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

