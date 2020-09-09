DC Drive Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

Global “DC Drive Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the DC Drive in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. DC Drive Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. DC Drive Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of DC Drive Market:-

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Parker

Kirloskar Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi

Fuji Electric Global

Anaheim Automation

Yaskawa

Emerson Electric Co.

Danfoss Group

and Crompton Greaves Limited

The Global DC Drive market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Due to the surge in power consumption across the world, the global DC drive market is likely to register healthy growth over the forecast period. The market studied is driven by several factors, such as expanding industrial infrastructure and rising electricity consumption. The increasing disposable income and growing per capita consumption of electricity are leading to an increase in global power consumption. Due to its use in electrical vehicles (EV), the popularity of DC drives has increased. With the rise in preference toward eco-friendly travel, a greater demand has been observed for DC motors and subsequently, DC drives. Exceptional torque handling capacity of a DC drive is another critical attribute. The starting and accelerating torque which may reach up to 400%, can be provided by the DC drives. The regeneration of overhauling loads can be performed with DC drives. DC current-based motor is the first motor that was created even before AC motors. The speed of DC motors is directly proportional to the voltage and inversely proportional to the current. Therefore, by controlling the voltage, the DC driver regulates the torque of the DC motor. Through this regulation, it can synchronize the operations of the DC motor and the load. DC drives employ pulse width modulation (PWM) technique, to synchronize the torque and speed. In this process, the voltage is regulated to match the PWM signal.

Expanding Industrial Infrastructure Driving the Market

The booming industrial infrastructure is one of the major drivers of the DC drive market. Industries require regular supply of electricity for their operations. The application of DC drives in the industrial sector is widespread, as most of the equipment are driven by electrical energy. Therefore, the deployment of DC drives is expected to increase, on account of worldwide expansion of industrial infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Share

Owing to the significant power consumption in the region, Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share in the global DC drive market. The growth of industrial infrastructure and rising consumption of electricity in the region are likely to promulgate the demand for DC drive in the region, during forecast period. Moreover, the replacement of old equipment with new ones, is likely to make significant contribution to the market’s growth. China is growing at a robust pace, in terms of augmenting the overall supply of electrical energy, on account of the growing demand in the country. The robust industrial infrastructure and expansion of industries in the country are anticipated to bolster the Chinese segment of the market studied, over the forecast period.

August 2017: General Electric resumed negotiations to sell its Industrial Solutions business to ABB, after earlier talks paused over the value of the business.

August 2017: General Electric resumed negotiations to sell its Industrial Solutions business to ABB, after earlier talks paused over the value of the business.

