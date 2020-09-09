Demand and Growth of Flame Retardants Market 2022 key players like Lanxess AG,The Dow Chemical Company,Albemarle Corporation,BASF SE

The global flame retardants market is expected to reach $10,212 million by 2022, from $6,558 million in 2015 registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Flame retardants are chemicals used in different applications by different end users. For instance, flame retardants are added to fabrics in textile industry, such as polyester fabrics, nylon fabrics, and polypropylene fabrics to make them flame resistant.

Polypropylene is utilized as flame retardants for wire and cable jacketing, small appliances, lawn and garden tools, furniture components, toys and kitchen tools. Flame retardants are added to thermoplastic vulcanizate elastomers in less concentrations in guidance with restriction of hazardous substance (RoHS) to stimulate heat resistance of a material to ignition and reduce the rate of flame spread. In the entire process, the use of flame retardants as additives prevents a small fire from becoming a catastrophe.

Key Players:

Lanxess AG,The Dow Chemical Company,Albemarle Corporation,BASF SE,Clariant Corporation,Dover Corporation,Nabaltec AG,Akzo Nobel N.V.,ICL Industrial Products,Broadview Technologies Inc.

At present, the global flame retardants market witnesses vivid opportunities due to the increase in demand for flame retardant chemicals in a wide number of end use industries. Moreover, rise in use of flame retardants in the electronic industry due to its property of decreasing the flammability of combustible semiconductors and substances is another key factor that augments the growth of the market.

Flammable plastic materials are used in abundance in modern vehicles, foams, cables, textiles, polymer formulations for electronic applications as well as in mechanical parts. This poses a high range of fire risk. Hence, flame retardants are added to these materials to halt fires in mechanical, structural, and decorative components, such as electrical short circuits, mechanical faults, and overheating.

Automotive industry is the largest consumer of brominated flame retardant-hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDD). HBCDD is used for plastic cabinet and casings, insolation panels and automotive textiles. Furthermore, flame retardants are added to seats to ensure safety to passengers as small flames such as cigarettes and matches could prompt ignition.

The report segments the global flame retardants market on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into alumina trihydrate, brominated flame retardants, antimony trioxide, phosphorus fire retardants, and others (chlorinated flame retardants and boron compounds). On the basis of application, the global flame retardants market is bifurcated into unsaturated polyester resins, epoxy resins, PVC, rubber, polyolefins, and others (engineering thermoplastics and PET).

On the basis of end user industry, the global flame retardants market can be segmented into construction, automotive & transportation, electronics, and others (textile, aerospace, and adhesives). Geographically, the global flame retardants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Flame Retardants market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Flame Retardants market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Flame Retardants industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

