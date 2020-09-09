Demand for Online Home Rental to Increase from End use Industries During COVID 19 Pandemic and Substantially Surge Revenues in the Global Market

Online Home Rental Market Outlook:

Housing on a rental basis is one of the most popular concepts in the Real Estate Industry. The online home rental services are platforms available for landowners where their properties can be listed to find and connect with the number of customers online. It has been observed that there is a drastic rise in the urban population in the different parts of the world. The few drivers of population growth in different countries are development observed in their social and economic sectors. This has directly resulted in an increase in the number of people relocating from one country to another country or region or city. This is one of the important factors that make the online home rental market look attractive. The online home rental service market is growing and developing in recent years as the existing organizations in the market are successfully satisfying the customer needs. On the other hand, the demand for single-family homes is rising extensively in the Online Home rental market and the other concept of vacation rental homes is gaining popularity. The hospitality chains operating globally and nationally are largely attracted to the online home rental markets.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31630

Reasons for covering Online Home Rental Market Title:

The growing use of e-commerce and digital economies have fueled the growth of the Online Home rental market. Finding rental homes on online platforms is very convenient for the customers as it reduces the time to find a rental space and is also hassle-free in nature. Globally the customers are now extensively using these online platforms to search for rental homes as these online platforms can help the consumers to find out their home according to their desire. On the other side, the increasing eminence of digital technologies and the development in the technological infrastructure in different parts of the world are other factors contributing to the growth of the online home rental market which makes the online rental market attractive in terms of a business opportunity. Apart from convenience on the part of customers, the major developments made recently in the city areas and the growing population of millennials in different parts of the countries is equally contributing to the development of the online home rental market across different countries.

Online Home Rental Market: Segmentation

On the basis of property type, the global online home rental market has been segmented as

Detached Houses

Semi-detached

Flats

On the basis of the price range, the global online home rental market has been segmented as –

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

On the basis of end-user, the global online home rental market has been segmented as –

Resident

Tourist

On the basis of Rental Duration, the online home rental market has been segmented as –

Daily

Weekly

Monthly

Yearly

On the basis of Room type, the online home rental market has been segmented as –

Single

Double

Twin-share

Single with ensuite

Double with ensuite

Global online home rental market: Regional Outlook

The global online home rental market is anticipated to register significant growth across many regions during the forecast period. The global rental home market is classified into seven key areas: North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. The online home rental service market in certain parts of America and Asia is likely to grow significantly in the coming years of the forecasted period due to many reasons like higher immigration rate, high millennial population, and many other reasons.

Buy Now With Covid-19 Analysis and [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31630

Global online home rental market: Key Players

Few players from the western part of the world and the Asian regions which are operating exceptionally well in the Global Online Home Rental market are Airbnb, HouseMe, Quickr Homes, Zumper, Zillow, Lodgis, Ciirus inc, Squareplums, Invitation Homes Inc and many others organizations operating on large as well as small scale. These companies operating in the global online home rental market are adopting numerous strategies in order to expand and compete in the market. Airbnb, for example, has recently in August 2019 announced the acquisition of Urbandoors Infratech Pvt. Ltd. This acquisition of Urbandoor by Airbnb is likely to strengthen its corporate travel community segment. Other companies like Ciirus inc. are closely working with their customer base so that they can set new standards in the area of technology and services provided to customers and their performance.