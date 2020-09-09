The Direct Coupled Actuators Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Direct Coupled Actuators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A direct coupled actuator is the actuator that is used to open or close a damper. Spring return & non-spring return direct coupled actuators are the type of direct coupled actuators. Increasing construction activities across the globe and rapid industrialization are resulting in an increasing demand for the HVAC system which is the primary driving factor for the growth of the direct coupled actuators market.

Top Key Players:-Azbil Corporation, Belimo Holding AG, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Kele, Inc., KMC Controls, Inc., Neptronic (National Environmental Products Ltd.), Schneider Electric, Siemens AG

The various benefits offered by the direct coupled actuator such as precise, reliable performance, increased flexibility, ease of installation, and among others are propelling the demand for the direct coupled actuators market among the various application. Further, the wide range of application of this actuator in HVAC systems for on/off, fail-safe control of dampers, thereby necessity of direct coupled actuator in the HVAC system also influences the growth of the direct coupled actuators market.

The global direct coupled actuators market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as spring return direct coupled actuators, non-spring return direct coupled actuators. On the basis of application the market is segmented as commercial, industrial, others.

