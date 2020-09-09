The “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

DRaaS is a comprehensive third-party service that uses cloud and on-premise resources to back up vital data and applications, as well as providing system failover to a secondary infrastructure. DRaaS requirements and expectations are documented in a service-level agreement (SLA) and the third-party vendor provides failover to a cloud computing environment, either through a contract or on a pay-per-use basis. With disaster recovery as a service, the time to return applications to production is reduced because data does not need to be restored over the internet. DRaaS can be especially useful for the small and medium-sized businesses that lack the necessary expertise to provision, configure and test an effective disaster recovery plan.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Application across the IT Sector

– The cloud-based disaster recovery solutions found various application, of which, the most significant is the inherent benefit of flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based disaster recovery leads to faster data recovery, and hence, attains the recovery goals of the company.

– With an increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud, SMEs have found various benefits to protect them from certain disasters. The adoption of hybrid cloud disaster recovery by businesses helps eliminate the need for a secondary disaster recovery site. Moreover, the hybrid cloud also reduces the expenses and complexities of managing and maintaining a system.

The United States is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Enterprises across the United States have been early adopters of software to manage business operations and customer care. SAP, a market leader in enterprise application solutions, reported that the United States accounted for EUR 7.1 billion of its overall sales. Canada has benefitted from being the neighboring nation as many businesses in the country serve the demands generated in United States-based industries.

– With the rising number of SMEs, the data center market in the country has witnessed a healthy growth. Further, due to exponential growth in data generation volume, a shift of data has been observed, from private servers to cloud networks. This trend entails resilient and reliable backup, and recovery solutions, as disruption of services is resulting in huge losses for the service providers.

Reasons to Buy Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report:

Analysis of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) industry

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) status worldwide?

What are the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Applications through Cloud-based Disaster Recovery

4.3.2 Reducing Operational Cost and Fast Recovery of Data

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity of Deployment and in Setting Terms

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

4.6.1 Fully Managed

4.6.2 Assisted

4.6.3 Self-Service

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Vertical

5.1.1 BFSI

5.1.2 IT

5.1.3 Government

5.1.4 Healthcare

5.1.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 iLand Internet Solutions Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Recovery Point Systems Inc.

6.1.4 Bluelock LLC

6.1.5 TierPoint LLC

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Sungard Availability Services LP

6.1.8 C&W Business Ltd.

6.1.9 Expedient Holdings USA LLC

6.1.10 BIOS Middle East Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

