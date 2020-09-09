Driving Armor Market to Benefit from Swift Technological Advancements Made During COVID 19

Driving Armor Market: Overview

Increased sales of motorcycles throughout the world has pushed the riders to adopt driving safety products such as driving armor. In recent past, an increased adoption of driving armor has been observed owing to safety consciousness among riders. The number of riding enthusiasts is increasing worldwide. The rise in sales of two-wheelers has gained momentum across the world. According to the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM), the number of motorcycles registered in the EU was 830,694 units in the first nine months of 2018. Moreover, lower prices are proliferating sales of driving armor market across the world. Driving armors usage is limited to a particular group of consumers who ride high capacity motorcycles. Growing safety awareness has led the driving armor market forwards and pushes for higher sales across the globe.

Driving Armor Market: Market Dynamics

Motorcycle crash, injuries and deaths are considered as primary drivers for driving armor market. Rise in the sale of motorcycles around the globe has created demand for motorcycle safety products. Driving armors are considered as one of the major life saving product for motorcycle safety – market. Growing awareness of road safety has pushed the riders to wear driving armor. Moreover, motorcycle crash which leads to permanent injury or death, especially in case of superbikes, creates demand for driving armors in the market. Driving armors are often considered as the lifesaving motorcycle safety product. As per Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the number of motorcycles registered in the U.S. has increased from 8,047,435 in 2012 to 8,392,682 in 2017, increasing at a CAGR of less than 1% which in result, further creates demand for driving safety products such as driving armor. The number of motorcyclists killed in crashes and accounted for 4,985 in 2018 in the U.S. only. The fatal injuries and deaths are very high in the global scenario. Motorcycle deaths are estimated as 28% of total accidents worldwide. Apart from the motorcycle sales, crash and death numbers another growth factor for driving armor is the increasing sales on online platforms. The preferential shift of consumers towards online platforms are primarily driven by competitive vendor prices and availability of products. Moreover, product delivery at doorstep also attracts consumers towards online platforms.

The driving armor market is primarily driven by developed regions such as North America, Europe. Growing awareness about safety products and rising upper middle class have pushed the driving armor market for higher sales. Though lack of awareness restricts the driving armor market for further growth into developed regions such as East Asia, South Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Driving Armor Market: Market Segmentation

The driving armor market is segmented into different categories based on the product type, material type, price, weight, sales channel and region.

Based on product type, the driving armor market is segmented into:

Full Protection

Half/Partial Protection

Based on material type, the driving armor market is segmented into:

PVC

Lycra fabric

Synthetic

Others

Based on price, the driving armor market is segmented into:

High Range

Low Range

Based on weight, the driving armor market is segmented into:

1-2 lbs

2-3 lbs

Based on consumer group, the driving armor market is segmented into:

Men

Women

Based on sales channel, the driving armor market is segmented into:

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Multi-Brand Stores Specialty Stores Others (Motorcycle Service Centers, Garages etc.)



Driving Armor Market: Regional Outlook

The driving armor market has experienced a significant demand in the market owing to its number of sales of motorcycles worldwide and growing awareness on road safety. The sales of driving armor are high in developing countries as compared to other regions. East and South Asia together contribute a significant value share into the global driving armor market. Europe is accounted for the highest value share in 2019, while East Asia has registered a significant volume growth over the forecast, 2019-2029. France, Italy, Germany, and the UK are considered to contribute a significant share in the European driving armor market. East Asia market is primarily driven by China and Japan owing to the high sales of motorcycles. South Asia is also expected to hold a significant share in the global driving armor market. India remains the major country to contribute the highest share in driving armor market amongst all countries in the region. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Oceania are expected to grow with a modest growth rate during the forecast.

Driving Armor Market: Key Players

The global driving armor market represents a fairly consolidated competition landscape, where a majority of key players maintain their strategic focus on innovation and new product development. Some of the key players in driving armor market are Alpinestars S.p.A, RYNOX GEARS , First Mfg Co,., Dainese S.p.A, Klim, Leatt Corporation, EVS Sports, Troy Lee Designs and others.