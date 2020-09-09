E-Axle Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global E-Axle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global E-Axle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global E-Axle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global E-Axle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-Axle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-Axle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-Axle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-Axle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-Axle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-Axle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-Axle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-Axle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

E-Axle is an electro-mechanical propulsion system equipped with axle structures, electric motor, power electronics, and transmission units. This device acts as a compact, cost-attractive electric drive solution for battery-electric vehicles and hybrid applications. Moreover, it is used in conjunction with a conventional ICE or hybrid powertrain. In addition, E-Axle also combines other several elements such as power inverter, and differential that allows neat packaging and simplified integration. In addition, with increase in economy of scale, electric axle is expected to become cheaper, more compact, and efficient. One of the major factors that driving the E-Axle market share is rising sales of electric & hybrid vehicles across the globe and increase in fuel cost.

The global E-Axle market size is projected to reach US$ 8027.6 million by 2026, from US$ 2740.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on E-Axle volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Axle market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global E-Axle Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global E-Axle Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global E-Axle Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Forward Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

All-wheel Drive (AWD)

Other

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Other

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global E-Axle market are:

Axletech International

Borgwarner Inc

Continental AG

Dana Incorporated

GKN Plc

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nidec Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AVL List GmbH

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global E-Axle market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-Axle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-Axle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-Axle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-Axle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-Axle market?

Table of Contents:

1 E-Axle Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-Axle

1.2 E-Axle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Axle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Forward Wheel Drive (FWD)

1.2.3 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

1.2.4 All-wheel Drive (AWD)

1.2.5 Other

1.3 E-Axle Segment by Application

1.3.1 E-Axle Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial vehicle

1.3.4 Electric Vehicle

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global E-Axle Market by Region

1.4.1 Global E-Axle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global E-Axle Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global E-Axle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global E-Axle Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global E-Axle Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 E-Axle Industry

1.7 E-Axle Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-Axle Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global E-Axle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global E-Axle Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers E-Axle Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 E-Axle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 E-Axle Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of E-Axle Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global E-Axle Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America E-Axle Production

3.4.1 North America E-Axle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe E-Axle Production

3.5.1 Europe E-Axle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China E-Axle Production

3.6.1 China E-Axle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan E-Axle Production

3.7.1 Japan E-Axle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global E-Axle Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global E-Axle Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global E-Axle Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global E-Axle Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America E-Axle Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe E-Axle Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific E-Axle Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America E-Axle Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 E-Axle Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global E-Axle Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global E-Axle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global E-Axle Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global E-Axle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global E-Axle Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global E-Axle Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global E-Axle Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-Axle Business

7.1 Axletech International

7.1.1 Axletech International E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Axletech International E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Axletech International E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Axletech International Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Borgwarner Inc

7.2.1 Borgwarner Inc E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Borgwarner Inc E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Borgwarner Inc E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Borgwarner Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Continental AG

7.3.1 Continental AG E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Continental AG E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Continental AG E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Continental AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dana Incorporated

7.4.1 Dana Incorporated E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Dana Incorporated E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dana Incorporated E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Dana Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GKN Plc

7.5.1 GKN Plc E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GKN Plc E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GKN Plc E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 GKN Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

7.6.1 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.7.1 Robert Bosch GmbH E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Robert Bosch GmbH E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Robert Bosch GmbH E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nidec Corporation

7.8.1 Nidec Corporation E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nidec Corporation E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nidec Corporation E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Nidec Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

7.9.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 AVL List GmbH

7.10.1 AVL List GmbH E-Axle Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 AVL List GmbH E-Axle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 AVL List GmbH E-Axle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 AVL List GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

8 E-Axle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 E-Axle Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of E-Axle

8.4 E-Axle Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 E-Axle Distributors List

9.3 E-Axle Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of E-Axle (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-Axle (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of E-Axle (2021-2026)

11.4 Global E-Axle Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America E-Axle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe E-Axle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China E-Axle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan E-Axle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of E-Axle

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of E-Axle by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of E-Axle by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of E-Axle by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of E-Axle

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of E-Axle by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-Axle by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of E-Axle by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of E-Axle by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

