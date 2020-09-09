Enterprise Collaboration Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2024

Global “Enterprise Collaboration Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Enterprise Collaboration in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Enterprise Collaboration Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Enterprise Collaboration Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Enterprise Collaboration Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Enterprise Collaboration Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Enterprise Collaboration including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Enterprise Collaboration Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Enterprise Collaboration Market:-

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co.

Ltd

VMware

Inc

Adobe Systems

Inc

Mitel LLC

Atlassian Corporation PLC

SAP SE

Slack Technologies

Inc

TIBCO Software Inc

Polycom

Inc

Salesforce.Com Inc

IBM Corporation

Cisco System

Inc

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Jive Software

Axero Solutions

LLC

Igloo Software and Global Logic



The Global Enterprise Collaboration market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The Enterprise Collaboration market was valued at USD 31.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 10.62% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report is segmented, by Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Application (Communication Tool, Conferencing Tool, Coordination Tool), Services (Managed Service, Professional Service), End-user Industry, and Region.

Over the past few years, enterprises have increased focus on internal communications to increase their productivity with faster interaction among teams and employees. The rise in usage of mobile devices for collaboration and rapid growth of social networking websites, coupled with BYOD trend are the significant factors driving the growth of enterprise collaboration market. Further, with the change in the technology landscape, the enterprise collaboration tools, like cloud-based software are rapidly being adopted by small- and medium-sized enterprises. However, security concerns in data collaboration and the high cost of implementation are key factors hampering the growth of the market.

Emerging Technologies to Fuel the Enterprise Collaboration Market Growth

Business communications are getting more intelligent and contextual, owing to emerging technologies, such as APIs (Application Programming Interface) and AI. Unified communication and collaboration (UCC) tools are adapting to these new emerging trends. As more companies have started to emphasize streamlining their workflows, many IT departments are expected to embed communication API into the existing applications. According to a report from Vidyo, a video conferencing provider, 25% of companies have used APIs to embed Unified communication features. This trend is anticipated to continue, as half of the companies plan to deploy APIs this year and another 78% are planning to integrate APIs for embedded video in future. The emergence of AI in the collaboration industry is expected to enhance the communication experience in the enterprises.

Virtual assistant and Bots use AI for enriching the meeting experience. The smart virtual personal assistants (Bots) are a disruption waiting to happen in the enterprise communication space with a lot of opportunities and business benefits. Besides, enterprises are expected to move from telephony to instant video calls when connecting customers with the agents. These emerging technologies are expected to augment the enterprise collaboration market over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to have Highest Enterprise Collaboration Market Share

North America region dominated the enterprise collaboration market in 2017 where the United States is leading the market. The region is the earliest adopters of cloud technologies and has an advanced infrastructure capability leading to the largest revenue generator for the market. Organizations, such as the US Joint Forces Command and US Department of Defense, as well as many local and state agencies, have started to use the collaborative technologies to build internal and external knowledge repositories. Moreover, the region has remained as an earlier adopter of enterprise collaboration tools, such as video and audio conferencing software, application sharing tools and web services. This has boosted the growth of North America enterprise collaboration market

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887311

The global Enterprise Collaboration market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Enterprise Collaboration Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Enterprise Collaboration Market: in the Enterprise Collaboration Market

June 2018: Tibco Software, Inc, a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics had announced the acquisition of Scribe Software, an innovative cloud-based integration service, which helps more than 10,000 businesses to efficiently connect with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and also automate data flows using an intuitive browser-based approach

May 2018: SAP SE, the global enterprise software solutions provider had announced the launch of crisis-response communications framework – SAP People Connect 365. The framework’s multiple functionalities help to streamline communications across a wide spectrum of industries, as well as business verticals/industry

Enterprise Collaboration Market Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887311 This Enterprise Collaboration Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Enterprise Collaboration? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Enterprise Collaboration Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Enterprise Collaboration Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Enterprise Collaboration Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Enterprise Collaboration Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Enterprise Collaboration Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Enterprise Collaboration Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Enterprise Collaboration Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Enterprise Collaboration Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Enterprise Collaboration Industry? Reasons to Purchase Enterprise Collaboration Market Report

Current and future enterprise collaboration market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players