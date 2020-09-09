Enterprise Network Equipment Market Outlook 2020 | Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Future Trends, Forecasts to 2024

“Enterprise Network Equipment Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Enterprise Network Equipment market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Enterprise Network Equipment Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Network Security Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Network security serves as a strong motivator to invest in IT services. With rapid technological developments, cybercriminals are becoming craftier and more sophisticated. Also, with IT infrastructure having extended into virtual, cloud-based platforms, a lot of valuable company and client data is left vulnerable to security threats.

Apart from implementing traditional firewalls and controlling user access, many organizations are reaching for more robust cybersecurity strategies. This creates an excellent opportunity for developers to bring new defense approaches to the table. Incorporating AI to create intuitive, efficient systems will allow businesses to use smart machine capabilities to detect threats early and use proactive strategies in defending their information.

Due to the rapidly increasing growth of digital organizations, 76% of IT professionals state that the lack of visibility is their biggest challenge being faced in addressing network threats. Most organizations are showing importance to know what is going on with their network at all times, across all applications, users, and devices. Organizations are implementing networking and security teams to work more closely and leverage network infrastructure to extend visibility everywhere.

North America is Expected to Have Highest Share

North America is estimated to dominate the enterprise network equipment market, driven by the high-security spending and large presence of risk-based authentication vendors in the region. However, the market is projected to gain significant importance in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing IT sector and rapid digitalization in the region. Moreover, the region has emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, which are anticipated to witness a surge in the growth of the network equipment market, due to the rising end-user base, i.e., the number of enterprises and improving technology adoption across these segments.

Current and future global Enterprise Network Equipment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Enterprise Network Equipment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand to Improve the Overall Efficiency and Productivity in an Organisation

4.3.2 Surging Bandwidth Requirements

4.3.3 Government Initiations in Emerging Economies to Develop Smart Cities

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Maintenance Cost

4.4.2 Increasing Number of Protectionist Policies

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Switches

5.1.2 Routers

5.1.3 Access Points & Controllers

5.1.4 Network Security

5.1.5 WLAN

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Dell Inc.

6.1.5 Juniper Networks

6.1.6 Arista Networks

6.1.7 Extreme Networks

6.1.8 Palo Alto Networks

6.1.9 Fortinet

6.1.10 Check Point Software Technologies

6.1.11 New H3C

6.1.12 F5

6.1.13 *List Not Exhaustive

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

