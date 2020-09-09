Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

DoW Elastomers

ExxonMobil Corporation

Firestone Building Products Company

LLC

Johns Manville

Inc.

JSR Corporation

Kumho Polychem Co.

Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Lion Elastomers

LLC

Mitsui Chemicals

OAO Nizhnekamskneftekhim

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Versalis S.p.A.

The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.29% through the forecast period, 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific dominated the global EPDM market, and is also expected to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period.

Accelerating Automotive Production in Asia-Pacific and Parts of Europe

The properties of EPDM, such as high weather resistance, heat resistance, and vibration absorption, make it suitable for different applications in the automotive industry. EPDM, which is a synthetic rubber, is widely used in automotive parts, such as hoses, body sealing, weather-stripping, engine mounts, belts, brake parts, and windshield wipers. It is also used in mechanical goods for under-hood applications. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of automobiles has increased from 90 billion units in 2015 to almost 95 billion units in 2016, and the surge is expected to continue though the forecast period as well. The automotive industry is growing at a rapid pace in the Asia-Pacific region. China, India, and Indonesia are some of the major countries in the production of cars and commercial vehicles. Europe, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, and Sweden have seen good growth in the automotive production, which in turn, are expected to increase the consumption of EPDM.

Automotive is the largest end-user industry, accounting for more than 40% share in the global EPDM market.

Slurry/Suspension Process – the Fastest-growing Manufacturing Process Segment

Slurry/Suspension process is a modification over the bulk polymerization and it diminishes the use of solvents and solvent handling equipment, which makes it a more efficient process for manufacturing EPDM. However, solution polymerization process too is widely used, due to its versatility in making a wide range of polymers, and are hence is still the most popular choice in the EPDM manufacturing process.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth through 2023

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for EPDM, due to the growth of the automobile industry in India, China, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea. China dominates the Asia-Pacific EPDM market, owing to its huge production base of automotive, electronics, and plastics. North America has relatively mature economic conditions. Due to the environmental issues in Germany, many industries like automobile and plastic choose to use innovative EPDM, which leads to further increase in the demand for the EPDM market in the European region.

The global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

