The "Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Grey and Silver EPS to Dominate the Market

– Manufacturers have created a highly competitive market for EPS by modifying the regular grade EPS. The addition of flame retardants, graphite, and other additives have introduced the segment of ‘modified’ EPS.

– Grey EPS is one such innovation wherein the addition of graphite has increased its refractive and reflective properties to provide better thermal insulation. The graphite works on a very small scale to increase the refraction of IR light and make the path for the escaping heat less direct. It has a unique color (gray to black), good mechanical properties, high water resistance, and increased fire resistance.

– This allows for the use of the same equipment used to process conventional EPS. Due to its unique properties, it allows for a reduction in thermal conductivity by 20%, and thus, reduces the board thickness by 20%, while still maintaining the same properties.

– It is used for the insulation of external walls, roof systems, foundations, floors, thermo-acoustic insulation, manufacture of insulated and left-in-place formwork, and lightweight building blocks.

– The use of grey EPS significantly improves the insulation of both old and new buildings and helps meet the criteria for reducing power costs. It has the same density as white EPS; however, it isolates 20% better. This has made it particularly attractive in Europe, where people are becoming more inclined toward housing renovation and lower maintenance costs.

– Although the price for grey EPS is higher than white EPS, the increasing demand from the construction industry is expected to lower its price in the near future.

– Therefore, from the aforementioned points, it cab be observed that there is a demand for EPS market in the region during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– The German economy is the largest in Europe and the fifth in the world. In 2017, the GDP of Germany was over USD 3.7 billion, which represents about 5.59% of the world’s economy. In 2018, the GDP of Germany was over USD 4 billion and increased by 1.5% as compared to the previous year. For the year 2019, the GDP is expected to increase by approximately 0.8% compared to that of the previous year.

– Germany witnessed an increase in the new residential building permits in 2018, and this growth trend is expected to continue, owing to the rising demand for real estate, increasing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs. Hence, due to the booming housing market and real estate demand, the construction and building industry is expected to grow rapidly, which is expected to increase the consumption of EPS during the forecast period.

– The housing market is facing a strong demand fuelled by rising incomes, low-interest rates, and high levels of net migration. It is estimated that 3.6 million migrants will make it to Germany by 2020. There is housing demand for at least 350,000 new dwellings per year.

– Low-interest rates, coupled with rising incomes, have contributed to increased property prices, particularly in big cities, making it more difficult for middle-class households to afford housing. To alleviate some of the pressure in the housing market, the government introduced the Housing Construction Campaign, a comprehensive package of measures aimed at tackling housing shortages and rising house prices.

– The electrical and electronics industry is one of the major end users of EPS packaging. This is followed by food packaging and packaging of cosmetics and medicines.

– The packaging market in the country remains stable. Plastic packaging solutions are being increasingly used for innovative and customized products.

– These segments are growing moderately in the country and will contribute to the growth of EPS in the country, during the forecast period.

Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) status worldwide?

What are the Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Advantage over Competitive Materials

4.1.2 Growing Construction Industry in Eastern Europe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Green Alternatives Available

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 White EPS

5.1.2 Grey and Silver EPS

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Building and Construction

5.2.3 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 France

5.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Bewi StyroChem

6.4.3 Jackon GmbH

6.4.4 Nova Chemicals Corporation

6.4.5 Penoplex SPB

6.4.6 Ravago

6.4.7 SABIC

6.4.8 Sibur-Khimprom

6.4.9 StyroChem

6.4.10 Sundolitt Ltd

6.4.11 Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

6.4.12 Synbra Holding B.V.

6.4.13 Synthos

6.4.14 Unipol Holland B.V.

6.4.15 Versalis S.p.A.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recycling in EPS Industry

7.2 Other Opportunities

