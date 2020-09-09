The Europe urinary drainage bags market will grow considerably due to the wide product offerings and ease of use associated with urinary drainage bags. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Leg Bags and Large Capacity Bags), By Capacity (0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml), By Number of Chambers (Single Chamber, 2 Chamber, 3 Chamber), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 469.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 666.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-urinary-drainage-bags-market-101419

The report covers :

o Global Europe urinary drainage bags market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

o Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

o Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

o Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

o Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this [Market].

Please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/europe-urinary-drainage-bags-market-101419

Leading Players operating in the Europe urinary drainage bags market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Cardinal Health

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

Braun Melsungen AG

Clinisupplies Ltd. (HealthiumMedtech)

Hollister Incorporated

Flexicare Medical Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

MANFRED SAUER GMBH

Rising Incidence of Urinanry Incontinence to Fuel Demand for Drainage Bags

Urinary drainage bags are used along with a catheter are used mostly by patients suffering from urinary incontinence. The growing adoption of urinary drainage bags by bed-ridden patients in hospitals as well as homes will aid the growth of the Europeurinary drainage bags market in the coming years. The high prevalence of urinary continence will lead to a rapid adoption of the products across the world. According to the National Health Services (NHS), an estimated 6 million people in the UK suffer from urinary incontinence. Additionally, the National Institute of Health and Clinical Excellence, around 34% of the women suffered from urinary incontinence in the UK in 2017. The severity of urinary incontinence will lead to an increased demand for the products across the Europe, subsequently aiding the urinary drainage bags market growth.

The report on urinary drainage bags offers insights into the latest industry trends and provides a detailed analysis of various segments of the markets and highlights leading players and entities from all segments. The report provides a brief summary of the key opportunities in the market for the near future.

The report classifies theEurope urinary drainage bags market based on factors such as product type, capacity, number of chambers, end user and regional demographics. Among all regions, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the urinary drainage bags in Germany held the highest share in recent years. The increasing healthcare expenditure, coupled with the increasing incidence of bladder cancer and related disorders has aided the growth of the urinary drainage bags market in Germany. As per Fortune Business Insights, the Germany urinary drainage bags market was valued at USD 119.6 Mn in 2018 and is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Leg Bag Segment to Witness the Highest Growth

The report highlights a few of the leading product types that have witnessed a huge demand across several industries. Among all product types, the leg bags segmented accounted for a dominating market share in 2018. The convenience associated with the usage of this product and the product variations have contributed to the increasing demand for the products from end users across the world. The leg bags segmented is projected to witness at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/europe-urinary-drainage-bags-market-101419

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Related Reports :

Medical Swabs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027| Research Report by Fortune Business Insights

Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market 2020 | Share, Growth, Top Key Players, Regional Outlook by 2027

Immune Health Supplements Market – Share 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth Trends & Forecast up to 2027