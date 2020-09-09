Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global “Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market:-

Atom Medical Corporation

Becton

Dickinson And Company

Dragerwerk Ag & Co.

Kgaa

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

The Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been estimated to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Fetal and neonatal care is primarily focused towards the child’s health and diseases from the perinatal period to adolescent stage driven by the technological advancement in infant and maternal care products. With advanced healthcare facilities and high demand for technologically advanced products with rising awareness among the public, North America is expected to dominate this market, followed by Europe.

Increasing Number of Preterm and Low-weight Births

The rise in the preterm and low-weight births of newborns is one of the major factors for the growth of the fetal and neonatal care equipment market. With the rising number of births, a large number of complications are associated with preterm births leading to neonatal deaths. According to World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 5.6 million children under the age of 5 died in 2016, with preterm birth being one of the top five reasons. In 2013, according to an article published in Reproductive Health, BioMed Central, over 60% of preterm births occurred in Sub-Saharan Africa and the South Asia region, contributing to nearly 15% estimated preterm births. The numbers are rising steeply in the low and middle-income countries compared to the developed regions. Other major factors responsible for the growth of the market are the rise in the technological advancement in infant and maternal care products, rise in congenital and pregnancy complications due to sedentary lifestyle, and increased global awareness for prenatal and neonatal care.

High Cost Associated with Neonatal Care

The rising cost of neonatal care with advancement in the medical devices is one of the major factors hindering the fetal and neonatal care equipment market. In the United States, the average cost of infants hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) is more than USD 3,000 per day. In addition, the NICU patients total healthcare expenditure costs is nearly three times the cost of the patients population in NICUs. Thus, this affects a large number of the population particularly in the developing countries to opt for these services in regular use, impeding the growth of this market.

Other factors affecting the market growth are stringent regulatory policies for new devices approval and limited accessibility in the developing regions.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate the fetal and neonatal care equipment market due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and the rise in demand for advanced healthcare systems. In the United States, the value-based healthcare model has led to the development of highly specialized NICU centers with the rise in the number of devices from the US FDA. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to factors, such as increasing healthcare expenditures, high patient pool, and rising private hospitals and diagnostic centers in this region.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886554

The global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market:

March 2018: Incereb, a Dublin-based MedTech company secured EUR 50,000 investment for neonatal devices to be used in NICUs.

March 2018: Amref Health Africa and GE collaborated to strengthen the healthcare systems in Africa to reduce preventable maternal and infant mortality.

M Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886554 This Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Industry? Reasons to Purchase the Report

Follow the current and future of the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market in the developed and emerging markets.

Examining the various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Identify the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Identify the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.