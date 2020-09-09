“Fintech Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Fintech market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Fintech Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Fintech Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Booming Digital Payments sector

Total transaction value in the digital payments segment amounted to USD 3,403,168 million in 2018.

Total transaction value is expected to register an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 13.2% by 2024.

The market’s largest segment is digital commerce, which amounted to a total transaction value of USD 2,875,5.7 million in 2018.

Growing Personal Finance sector

The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors segment

From a global comparison perspective, it is shown that the highest cumulated transaction value was achieved in the United States

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Fintech market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Fintech Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Key Regulators Working with Fintech

4.2 Primary Business Objectives of Fintech

4.3 Types of Fintech Firms

4.4 Trends in the Global Fintech Market

4.5 Growth Challenges for Fintech

4.6 Interaction between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Institutions

4.7 Key Reasons for Patnership between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Services Firms

4.8 Association of Fintechs with Various Entities

4.9 Market Drivers and Restraints

4.10 Market Opportunities

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Global Transaction Volume

5.1.1 Digital Payments

5.1.2 Personal Finance

5.1.3 Alternative Lending

5.1.4 Alternative Financing

5.2 Funding Statistics

5.3 Revenue Statistics

5.4 Country-level Insights for Key Developing and Developed Companies

5.5 Expected Growth Rates

5.6 Insights on Other Segments

5.6.1 Insurtech

5.6.2 Regtech

5.7 Number of Companies Active in the Fintech Market, by Region

5.8 Other Key Market Data

5.9 Geography

5.9.1 North America

5.9.2 South America

5.9.3 Europe

5.9.4 Asia-Pacific

5.9.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview of Market Competition

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 ZhongAn (China)

6.2.2 Avant (United States)

6.2.3 Atom Bank (United Kingdom)

6.2.4 Oscar Health (United States)

6.2.5 Wealthfront (United States)

6.2.6 Kreditech

6.2.7 Ant Financial

6.2.8 Affirm

6.2.9 Credit Karma

6.2.10 Adyen *

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 APPENDIX

10 DISCLAIMER

