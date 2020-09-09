The “Fire-resistant Fabrics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Fire-resistant Fabrics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Fire-resistant Fabrics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Fire-resistant Fabrics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Fire-resistant Fabrics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Fire-resistant Fabrics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Fire-resistant Fabrics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Transport Segment to Dominate the Market

– Fire-resistant fabrics are used in the transport industry during the construction of railways, automotive, aircraft, and marine. The global transport sector is expected to grow at a healthy rate in response to foreign investments for the construction of better railways, metro, and rail networks.

– Growing railway construction across the world is expected to drive the demand for fire-resistant fabrics.

– In China, the government is planning to spend CNY 732 billion on railway projects in 2018, with a view to construct the world’s leading rail system. In addition, 4,000km of new tracks are being planned for 2019 and 87.5% or 3,500 km is expected to be for high-speed railway tracks.

– In India, the government has plans to develop metro rail projects in over 30 Indian cities.

– In the automotive sector, growing demand for electric vehicles in Asia-Pacific countries, like India, has also fuelled the studied market’s growth.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

– The demand for fire-resistant fabrics in China is mainly driven by the growing manufacturing activities of the aerospace industry in the country.

– This growth in the industry is primarily dependent on the rising passenger traffic, due to the higher consumer spending power and better air connectivity. This increasing passenger traffic is further creating a robust demand for an increase in the number of aircrafts.

– According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the number of passengers reached a new high of more than 600 million in 2018. Furthermore, the country is planning to launch 260 new international air routes.

– Currently, the country is running 2,185 general aviation aircrafts and is planning to have more than 5,000 aircrafts and 500 airports by 2020.

– Automotive production in China is growing continuously over the past few years. The growth rate in 2017 was 3.3%, accounting for the production of around 29 million units. In 2018, the growth rate decreased to -4.2%, but still leading the global production of around 27.8 million units. However, the government focus on the production of electric vehicles is likely to drive the demand for fire-resistant fabrics market in the forecast period.

