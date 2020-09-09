Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2024

Global “Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Fixed Tilt Solar PV in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Fixed Tilt Solar PV Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market:-

Wuxi Suntech Power Co.

Ltd.

First Solar Inc.

Juwi Solar

Inc.

SolarCity Corporation

Activ Solar GmbH

Yingli Solar

Trina Solar Limited

Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group

Canadian Solar

Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co.

Ltd.

The Global Fixed Tilt Solar PV market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global tilt solar PV market is likely to grow at a rapid rate on account of increasing deployment of solar power systems. Fixed tilt type of solar PV plant is fixed in one position and is inclined in a certain angle to absorb the solar radiation. With the annual production capacity estimated to reach 500GW by 2020, from 40 GW in 2013 making this market fastest growing one. The popularity of solar power generation has led to widespread research and development to enhance the efficiency of the solar power plants. The pressing need to reduce the pollution caused from power generation is a big boost for solar power sector, which has led to increased focus of the governments across the world to increase the penetration of solar power in the energy mix. Many countries have set short to long term targets for installation of solar power plants respectively which is likely to promulgate the market for fixed tilt solar PV plant in near future.

Increasing Awareness about Clean Energy is driving the Market

Globally, the increasing awareness about clean energy is providing a huge impetus to alternate sources of energy. As per the Paris climate deal, the countries across the globe have committed to use clean energy sources and move away from conventional fuels, which cause adverse effects on environment. Furthermore, stringent environmental norms is likely to promulgate the solar energy development, which in turn would drive the market for fixed tilt solar PV market.

Asia-Pacific is the Region with Highest Market Share

Asia-Pacific region has highest share in fixed tilt solar PV market, owing to huge investments made in solar power development in the region. Rising environmental concerns have led to rapid adoption of solar energy in the Asia-Pacific countries. Moreover, some countries have planned to eliminate power generation from conventional sources, such as coal and nuclear. The high level of awareness regarding the benefits associated with renewable energy is a big boost for fixed tilt solar PV market. India is one of the major markets for solar power in Asia-Pacific has planned to build 100 GW of solar power infrastructure by the end of 2022.

China to Dominate the Market Growth

China is anticipated to dominate the market growth for fixed tilt solar PV market on account of increased focus on deployment of clean energy solutions. The per capita emission of carbon dioxide in China is highest in the world. The growing need for emissions free energy infrastructure has led to widespread adoption of solar power plants in China. Moreover, China is the major manufacturer of solar panel, which is likely to drive the market for fixed tilt solar PV market during forecast period.

The global Fixed Tilt Solar PV market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market:

February 2018: Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. announced that it has entered into European market with 295/290W Poly half-cell modules

December 2017: First Solar, Inc. made an agreement with Origis Energy USA which would lead to a module sale of 595 Megawatts in a span of three-year

