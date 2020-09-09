Food Transport Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Forecast-2026

Global food transport market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for food products and growing investment in developing cold chain are the factor for the growth of this market.

Food transportation is a method which is used to transfer food from one place to another. Different transportation types such as airways, roadways, seaways and airways are used for the food transportation. Product such as vegetable, dairy product, coffee, tea, vegetable oil, fish, meat and other can be transported using these sources. As per the need and requirement, essential temperature is provided to the food so they can protect them from getting damaged.

Global Food Transport Market By Transportation Type (Roadways, Railways, Seaways, Airways), Product Type (Fish, shellfish, and meat; Vegetables, fruit, and nuts; Cereals, bakery, and dairy products; Coffee, tea, and vegetable oil), Service Type (Cold Chain, Non- Cold Chain), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing trade worldwide will drive the market growth

Growing demand for quality product will also enhance the market growth

Rising popularity of e- commerce to purchase fresh technology will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Improvement in the distribution channel and infrastructure can also augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Strict government rules and norms associated with the food transportation will restrict the market growth

Risk associated with the delay in delivery in water transport can also hamper the growth of this market

High investment cost also act as a restraining factor for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, Food and Drug Administration announced the launch of their new food transport rules so they can enhance the safety. As part of their campaign against food- borne illness, they have made strict rules associated with the refrigeration and cleaning trucks and rail cars between shipments. Before charging, refrigerated vehicles will need to be pre-cooled and temperatures will need to be carefully monitored during transit. The main aim of the launch is to provide safe products to the consumer

In December 2016, TransComply announced the launch of their The Uniform Food Safety Transportation Protocol which can be used by motor carrier fulfil the requirements of shippers and their brokers under the new Food and Drug Administration Regulation for the Sanitary Transport of Food. The main aim of the launch is to stop the activities during the transportation that may cause food safety risk

Global food transport market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of food transport market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global food transport market are Allen Lund Company, A.N. Deringer, Inc., APL, CaseStack, CT LOGISTICS, Distribution Technology, DSC Logistics, Inc., Echo Global Logistics, Evans Distribution Systems, Inc., H&M Bay, Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO, Johanson Transportation Service, KENCO., LeSaint Logistics., Lynden Incorporated., Mallory Alexander International Logistics Inc., MATSON, ODW Logistics, Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation., Pilot Freight among others.

