Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Generic API, and Branded API), By Synthesis (Biological API, and Synthetic API), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market size was USD 164.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 261.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The active pharmaceutical ingredients also known as bulk drugs, are manufactured either through a biological or a chemical process. The market is likely to exhibit a positive outlook with the growing trend towards the development of innovative therapeutic drugs by various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders and the growing demand for personalized medicine, coupled with the emergence of novel drug delivery devices are some of the factors expected to play a vital role in boosting the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS

Steady Shift towards Outsourcing the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Production is Observed Globally

As the pharmaceutical industry is moving ahead, various countries have implemented stringent regulations on the production of active pharmaceutical ingredient. The regulations have been enforced to develop high quality of APIs, thus enhancing the potential clinical effectiveness of the final product. This is further augmented by the increasing overhead costs of in-house active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing, which has led the pharmaceutical companies to reduce their focus on in-house manufacturing. This is resulting in many pharmaceutical companies outsourcing the API manufacturing. Asia Pacific has witnessed tremendous growth in API manufacturing, as companies situated in the western countries, have cited a comparatively low cost alternative for outsourcing production. Currently, a large number of manufacturers have their robust footprints in China & India which is propelling many biopharmaceutical industries to seek outsourcing partnership with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). These possess the technical know-how and capabilities for large-scale manufacturing, which is anticipated to upsurge the market growth of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs is projected to Accelerate Growth

The burden of chronic diseases worldwide is rising rapidly owing to the increase in geriatric population, growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, coupled with urbanization. This is creating an ever increasing demand for therapeutic drugs in the API market. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian pharmaceutical industry is projected to register a significant CAGR of 22.4% during 2015-2020. Chinas pharmaceutical industry is the only second fastest growing industry after India. The increasing complexity of chronic diseases and alarming rise in new cases of these diseases, have led to the rising demand for innovative drugs including biological drugs. Increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. There has been an increase in the usage of imported raw pharmaceutical ingredients from emerging economies for the development of highly advanced biopharmaceutical products. Moreover, growing emphasis on research and development activities by many pharmaceutical firms for the introduction of innovative drugs in the market is likely to drive the API market growth during the forecast period.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Disease to Fuel Demand for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Globally

The rising prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and various other chronic disorders across the globe is likely to increase the demand for active pharmaceutical ingredient for the development of innovative drugs. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 1,735,530 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018. This number is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030 which is likely to provide potential opportunities to various pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries for the production of dosage forms of new chemical entities in high-end therapy areas, such as oncology and cardiovascular diseases.

The growing per capita healthcare expenditure in emerging countries, along with the increasing diagnosis rates in these countries is presenting a large population requiring treatment. This is further anticipated to augment the demand for pharmaceutical drugs in the global market. The ever-increasing demand for pharmaceuticals will subsequently drive the demand for generic and branded APIs in the market.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Price Fluctuations in Emerging Nations to Restrict Market Growth

The unexpected and frequent changes in drug pricing policy in emerging nations where majority of manufacturers of APIs are situated, is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Developed nations are heavily dependent on China for the active pharmaceutical ingredient production and any price change policies being implemented in the country, are projected to have a negative impact on the overall market growth of the API.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Generic API to Exhibit Significant Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

Based on type, the market is segmented into generic API and branded API. The branded API segment dominated the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market share in 2018. There has been an extensive focus on R&D for the development of various cost effective and innovative APIs. It is driving many players to launch innovative drugs in the market. The growing therapeutic application of novel generation of APIs including peptides and high potency APIs, is likely to play a crucial role in accelerating the production of branded API. The rapid growth in the biotech and pharmaceutical firms across the globe is another major force that is set to boost the demand for branded active pharmaceutical ingredients during the forecast period. However, with several key drugs going off-patent and consolidation in the pharmaceutical Industry, the demand for branded APIs has slowed down significantly over the years. Consequently, the generic APIs segment is likely to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to patent expiry of branded drugs and a rise in demand for low cost generic drugs globally.

By Synthesis Analysis

Synthetic API Set to Hold Significant Share in the Market during the Forecast Period

In terms of synthesis, the market is segmented into synthetic and biological. The market is dominated by synthetic API segment, owing to low production cost of chemically synthesized API and comparatively low cost of the raw materials used for the production of synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredient. The biological synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredient segment is estimated to register a comparatively higher growth rate during 2019-2026, attributed to the rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals and the growing number of innovations in biologics to address the high unmet medical needs existing for various diseases conditions. Moreover, the increase in the number of FDA approvals for biological drugs including vaccines, blood components, and recombined proteins is likely to boost the biological active pharmaceutical ingredient segment growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market size in North America stood at USD 79.80 billion in 2018. The API market in the region in characterized by the growing incidence of chronic diseases and increasing government initiatives for the development of innovative drugs. Additionally, the rapid adoption of biological drugs among patients for the treatment of various chronic disorders is driving the demand for biological API segment in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to outpace the mature market in North America and Europe, by registering the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of contract manufacturing organizations & pharmaceutical industries in various countries such as China and India is likely to propel the market in Asia Pacific. These countries have become an attractive destination for outsourcing the active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing due to factors including lower labor cost and the abundance availability of raw material for active pharmaceutical ingredient production. Moreover, favorable regulatory policies in Asia Pacific are encouraging many manufacturers to expand their manufacturing capacities in the region, boosting the market growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in the region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Strong Technical Capabilities have Propelled AbbVie, Teva, and Mylan at the Leading Position in the Market

The competitive landscape demonstrates a fragmented active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market. Â AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Mylan N.V. are the top API companies with a diversified product portfolio, combined with the presence of state-of-the-art technology for the manufacturing of API. Core focus on API production by these companies, along with strategic partnerships with domestic players for securing raw materials, have been instrumental for the dominance of these companies in the API market.

Many contract manufacturing organizations are now solely focusing on developing biological APIs citing the lucrative opportunities in the API market. The market of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) is further characterized by a large proportion of players in Asia Pacific focusing on developing generic APIs, while manufacturers in Europe and North America are moving towards biological API manufacturing. Other key players include Cipla Inc., Biocon, Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott

Aurobindo Pharma

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Biocon

Mylan N.V.

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2020 â€“Â Â Sanofi plans to create a standalone company that would integrate with the companys six European API production sites engaged in the production and marketing to third parties of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

June 2016 â€“ Â Â AbbVie Inc., a U.S.-based company, expanded its small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Singapore to strengthen its oncology and women”s health pipeline.

REPORT COVERAGE

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading therapeutic applications of the different types of APIs. Besides this, the report offers insights into the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Type

Generic API

Branded API

By Synthesis

Biological API

Synthetic API

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Generic API, and Branded API), By Synthesis (Biological API, and Synthetic API), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580