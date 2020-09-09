Global AI in Education Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024|Covid-19 Impact

The key objective of this “AI in Education Market” is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep studies and analysis were done during the preparation of this report. this report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2011 to 2017 and forecast data from 2019 to 2023.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

AI in Education Market by Top Manufacturers:

Google , IBM , Pearson , Microsoft , AWS , Nuance Communications , Cognizant , OSMO , Quantum Adaptive Learning , Querium Corporation , Third Space Learning , Aleks , Blackboard , Bridgeu , Carnegie Learning , Century , Cognii , Dreambox Learning , Elemental Path , Fishtree , Jellynote , Jenzabar , Knewton , Luilishuo , Metacog

By Technology

Deep Learning and Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS), Content Delivery Systems, Fraud and Risk Management, Student-initiated learning, Others (education data management, job recommendation, and training and development)

By Component

Solutions, Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud, On-premises

By End-user

Educational Institutes, Educational Publishers, Others (Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs), computer-based tests, adaptive learning, and immersive learning),

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Table of Content Global and Regional AI in Education Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of AI in Education Market

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis of AI in Education Market

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2019 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2019 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2019 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

2.2.7 Market

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis of AI in Education Market

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis of AI in Education Market

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

………………………………………. And many More

