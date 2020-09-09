Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics market.

The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market size was valued at USD 3,293.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 4,612.1 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

Autism spectrum disorder is defined as a group of neurological disorders which is characterized by the persistence deficits in social interaction and social communication accompanied by a repetitive or restricted pattern of behavior or activities. These symptoms generally begin at an early age and gradually with age affects the ability of autistic children to function properly in the social aspect of life; making it difficult to interact or communicate with each other. autistic disorder, Asperger syndrome, and pervasive development disorder are three main types of autism spectrum disorder, which affects millions of people around the globe.

According to the 2017 report published by the centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), it was estimated that the disorder was 4.5 times more common among boys when compared to girls. Growing prevalence of autism spectrum disorder globally and rising awareness about the condition & the available options for the treatment are the key factors which are expected to drive the autism disorder and treatment market during the forecast period. Till date, only two drugs are approved by FDA which are specific to the treatment of autism spectrum disorder Viz.

Aripiprazole and risperidone. Other antipsychotic drugs are prescribed as off label therapy across the globe for management of symptoms associated with the disease. Growing investments by many key players in the research domain for the development of effective drugs for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder is expected to fuel the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Rapidly growing incidences of autism spectrum disorder globally and the growing unmet needs in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder are likely to upsurge the demand for the effective therapy for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder therapeutics during the forecast periods. Rising awareness about different therapies available for the treatment of different types of autism spectrum disorder and growing investments by many autism services providers and government organizations are expected to drive the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market during the forecast period.

For instance, in 2019, the Halifax Group invested in Chance Light Behavioral Health, Therapy & Education intending to conduct successful behavioral health and education solutions to many children and young adults with an autism spectrum disorder. Also, with the growing number of children diagnosed with autism and favorable reimbursement scenario are likely to boost the demand for applied behavioral analysis therapies for autistic children with physical and learning disabilities. Moreover, fast track FDA approval of various drugs for the management of autism disorder is projected to drive the market in forthcoming years.

For instance, in 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its oral drug balovaptan in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder to be used for the improvement of core social interaction and communication in patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Based on types of autism spectrum disorder, the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market segments include autistic disorder, Aperger syndrome, pervasive developmental disorder, and others. Among them, autistic disorder segment held a dominating share of market in the year 2018 owing to high prevalence of this disease type. The segment held % share in the year 2018 and is projected to expand at considerably high CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of treatment type, market segments include communication & behavioral therapy and drug therapy. The communication & behavioral therapy dominated the market and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The communication and behavioral therapy segment is further classified into applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapies, speech and language therapies, occupational therapies, and other therapies. Among them, applied behavioral therapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of communication & behavioral therapy segment during the forecast period.

Growing demand for applied behavior analysis services as an effective therapy and growing innovations in behavior intervention preparations are some of the factors likely to drive the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth.

The drug therapy segment is further sub-segmented into classes such as antipsychotic drugs, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS), stimulants, sleep medications, and others.

Regional Analysis

“”Growing strategic mergers and partnerships among the major key players for new product developments and improved access to Autism Treatment Centers are anticipated to drive the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth in North America””

North America generated a revenue of US$ 1,911.7 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Growing investments in research and development activities by many key players and new product launches through strategic partnerships & mergers are anticipated to drive the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth in North America.

Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies and the presence of well-established autism treatment centers enhancing the accessibility of care to children with autism spectrum disorder are likely to boost the market growth in North America. Europe is anticipated to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue by 2026 owing to the rising awareness about different therapies for the management of autism spectrum disorder.

North America Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, 2018

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of autism spectrum disorder in China and India population. This, in turn, has resulted in the increased demand for effective therapies for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder in emerging regions. The autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market in Latin America and Middle East region are likely to leverage lucrative opportunities for the establishment of Autism Care centers in these regions.

Key Market Drivers

“”Fast Track Approval of Products by the Regulatory Agencies and Innovative Behavioral Therapies Provided by Autism Care Centers offerings are likely to drive the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Growth by 2026″”

Presence of strong key players involved in the treatment and growing investments in the research sector for the development of innovative drugs are likely to boost the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth during the forecast period. Along with this presence of various organizations offering wide range of services aiding in overcoming the social & communication challenges faced by children with autism spectrum disorder is likely to boost the growth of market during the forecast period.

Center for Autism and Related Disorders is one of the leading autism treatment organization in the world, providing a range of services to adults and children with autism spectrum disorder. Players engaged in drug therapy in the global market include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Fusion Autism Center, Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and other prominent players.

List of Companies Profiled

Allergan

Q BioMed Inc

Hopebridge, LLC.

Center for Autism and Related Disorders.

Behavior Innovations

Applied Behavior Consultants

Fusion Autism Center

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Report Coverage

Global market is leveraged lucrative opportunity for investment in the research and development owing to continuous rise in the number of patients diagnosed with Autism all over the world. Rise in the prevalence of the disease along with growing awareness about behavioral therapies in emerging regions are likely to boost the growth of autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing number of service providers offering wide range of cost-effective communication therapies to adults & children for the treatment of this disorder is anticipated to fuel the market growth by 2026.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on autism spectrum disorder therapeutics industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include types of the disorders and treatment type. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into autistic disorder, asperger syndrome, pervasive developmental disorder, and others. On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into communication & behavioral therapies and drug therapies.

The communication & behavioral therapies segment is further classified into applied behavior analysis (ABA), speech & language therapy, occupational therapy, and others. The drug therapy segment can be further categorized into antipsychotic drugs, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS), stimulants, sleep medications, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch etc.; regulatory framework by key countries, global reimbursement scenario, and economic cost burden for the treatment of the disorder by key countries/ region.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Autistic Disorder

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Others

By Treatment Type

Communication & Behavioral Therapies

Applied behavior analysis (ABA)

Speech & Language Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Others

Drug Therapies

Antipsychotic Drugs

SSRIS

Stimulants

Sleep Medications

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In February 2019, Fusion Autism Center (FAC) announced its expansion of 7ThÂ Center-based ABA therapy services for children on the autism spectrum in Augusta location, which will provide greater access to ABA therapy to children with autism in great state of Georgia.

In January 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its oral drug balovaptan in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder. Balovaptan, the first potential pharmacotherapy will help in the improvement of core social interaction and communication in patients with autism spectrum disorder

In June 2018, Q BioMed Inc. filed an application for orphan drug designation with U.S. FDAâ€™s Office of Orphan Product Development for QBM-001, which will be used for the treatment of verbal autism in pediatric patients.

