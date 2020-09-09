Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automated Material Handling Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Storage & Retrieval System, Automated Conveyor & Sorting System, Automated Guided Vehicle), By System Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Packaging), By Industry (Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Aviation, Semiconductors & Electronics) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global automated material handling (AMH) equipment market size was USD 33.65 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 58.42 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

We have updated Automated Material Handling Equipment Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The machines considered in the scope of the study under automated storage & retrieval system type sub-segment includes shuttles, vertical lift modules, carousels, etc. Further, the systems included under automated conveyors & sortation system covers sweeper sorters, cross-belt sorters, pallet conveyors, transportation conveyors, etc. The systems included under automated guided vehicles are mobile robots, tows, truggers, forklifts trucks, etc.

Today, logistics management and supply chain management has become an important aspect across various industries to enhance business competitiveness and performance. Catering customer requirements and delivering right product, at the right place, in right time, and in right condition is vital. This enables suppliers to streamline inventories, manage cash outlay, and improve the functionality of the processes, further flourishing business activities. In such scenarios, integration of automated equipment and system in warehouses and manufacturing facilities have embraced a smooth flow of material handling and distribution. The pace of adoption for automated material handling equipment is accelerating, owing to increasing focus of manufacturers to reduce labor costs, synergize the production, transportation and distribution effectively, and generate early return on investments. The demand for global automated material handling equipment market is expected to register strong growth over the forecast period owing to rise in e-commerce industry, growing automation applications at warehouses for operations such as packaging, storage, etc. This helps in reducing downtime and increase operational efficiency, growth in logistics and transportation industries. Furthermore, integration of technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), cloud data storage, big data, and artificial intelligence in equipment is also contributing to fuel the market for automated material handling machine. Similarly, key automated material handling equipment manufacturers are investing in the research and development activities and launching new and advanced solutions to strengthen their market reach and maintain their position in the competitive market. For instance, In March 2015, Daifuku Co. Ltd invested around USD 75 million in research and development in order to accelerate material handling system advancements.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Integration of Automated Material Handling System across Manufacturing Facilities and Warehouse Units is propelling the Market

Rising e-commerce & retail industry is widening the manufacturing and warehouses sites. Aggressive moves in inventory management and automated warehouses are propelling the automated material handling technology market. For instance, in 2014, amazon hired 50,000 new workers at its warehouse facilities and 30,000 robots to work collaboratively. Installation of such robots was done in order to perform transportation activities in warehouse. Additionally, rising online shopping trends, increasing government initiatives to encourage manufacturers to expand their manufacturing facilities, government regulations, and norms related to labor safety standards, rising foreign direct investments are a few factors favoring the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Automated Guided Vehicle Sub-segment is Expected to Grow over the Forecast Period

Based on type, the market is further segmented into automated storage & retrieval system, automated conveyor & sorting system, and automated guided vehicle

The automated guided vehicle is expected to peg at the highest growth rate in the coming years owing to advancement in technology such as integration of artificial intelligence and the internet on things in the vehicles. Furthermore, major players are continuously focusing on developing the existing automated guided vehicles in order to offer more efficient products in logistics environments. For instance, Toyota introduced automated repetitive pallet handling vehicle and automated lift trucks equipped with lithium-ion batteries.

Automated storage & retrieval system and automated conveyor & sorting system is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years owing to the increasing warehouses and manufacturing units.

By System Load Analysis

Unit Load Sub-Segment is Expected to Flourish in the Coming Years

Based on system Load, the market is further drilled into unit load and bulk load.

The unit load sub-segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth and is further expected to propel the automated material handling system market in the near future. This is attributable to the growth in e-commerce industry. Additionally, push for shorter order lead times and personalization are accelerating the unit load market.

The bulk load sub-segment is expected to grow at considerable rate owing to demand from food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical, etc. for transportation, and sorting bulk quantities.

u

Packaging Sub-segment is Expected to Propel the Market

Based on application, the market is segmented into assembly, distribution, transportation, packaging, and others.

The packaging sub-segment is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to increasing demand from food & beverages, pharmaceutical, e-commerce industry. Automated packaging is vital as the products are handled across different people and are in-transition for a considerable span of time. Effective packaging ensures that the food is protected from internal and external environments.

The distribution and transportation sub-segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to increasing growth in e-commerce industry wherein adequate distribution and transportation results in just-in-time delivery. The assembly sub-segment is expected to be driven by automobile industry wherein assembling of vehicle components are done.

By Industry Analysis

E-commerce sub-segment is Expected to Drive the Market

Based on industry, the market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, aviation, semiconductors & electronics, and others.

The e-commerce sub-segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecasted period owing to increasing penetration of online shopping trends, presence of major online suppliers, etc. This trend in online shopping is supplementing the warehouse automation.

Food & beverages, aviation, and semi-conductors sub-segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to increasing demand for durable & non-durables goods, growing trends of precision packaging, transporting semi-conductors and its components, etc.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the market is segmented across five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, which is further categorized into countries.

Asia Pacific dominates the global automated material handling equipment market owing to parameters such as growing demand for manufacturing process and warehouse units. In addition to this, increase in manufacturing capacities and adoption of material handling methods to enhance production capabilities in many regions mainly South Korea, China, and Taiwan is propelling the growth of the market. For instance, Coca-Cola company opened warehouses in Singapore valued around USD 57 Million to have automated storage and retrieval systems.

Asia Pacific Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, 2018 (USD Billion)

North America and Europe are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, owing to the increase in sales from this region through e-commerce market, increase in demand for durable and non-durable goods eventually compel manufacturing companies to adopt extensive assembly lines and material handling equipment.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to grow at a steady rate owing to penetration of e-commerce & retail industry in this region.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Leading Players Are Expanding its Product Portfolio in Logistics Business Solutions

Prominent companies are proactively focusing on serving automated material handling system for logistics solutions business owing to increasing needs for more efficiencies at distribution centers following growth of e?commerce. Additionally, these players are stressing on sales activities to supplement the market for automated material handling equipment market. For instance, according to secondary sources, Europe retailer ordered Vanderlande TMHE™s AGFs into its new distribution center to build a highly automated center.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Daifuku Co.,Ltd

Jungheinrich AG

Toyota Industries Corporation

BEUMER Group

Cargotec

Kion Group

Crown Equipment Corporation

Honeywell Intelligrated

SSI Schaefer AG

Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the automated material handling equipment market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Automated Storage & Retrieval System

Automated Conveyor & Sorting System

Automated Guided Vehicle

By System Load

Unit Load

Bulk Load

By Application

Assembly

Distribution

Transportation

Packaging

Others (Sorting)

By Industry

Retail & E-Commerce

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Aviation

Semiconductors & Electronics

Others (Chemicals)

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

February, 2019: County library in the U.S. installed a centralized automated material handling system

June, 2017: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., acquired Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Company Limited in order to expand its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its product portfolio to gain competitive edge in the global market

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Automated Material Handling Equipment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Storage & Retrieval System, Automated Conveyor & Sorting System, Automated Guided Vehicle), By System Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Packaging), By Industry (Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Aviation, Semiconductors & Electronics) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580