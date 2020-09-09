Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Countertop market.

The global countertop market size was valued at USD 86.50 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 110.87 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

A worktop is a basic utility in the kitchen, laboratories, retails, bathrooms, and workrooms supported by the cabinets. Work platforms are constructed using various materials according to their functionality, durability, aesthetics, and needs such as built-in appliances for relative application. Countertops being multi-purpose platforms and owing to their expansive utilities, are expected to produce voluminous revenues in the forecasted period.

The latest technological implementations in the construction industry have given a boost to the demand for modern worktops, that can be fitted over cabinets and low-height furniture. Advance tools, mobile applications, heavy equipment, robots, drones, and 3D printing are being deployed in the construction industry by achieving the goal of supplying advanced and innovative functionality countertops throughout the world. The National Kitchen and Bath Association has invested USD 147 billion for the premier kitchen and bath aesthetic cabinetry platform and other interiors.

Quartz is one of the major engineered stones made from crystalline silica used for constructing kitchen cabinetry as it is able to lever more pressure with longer durability. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) conducted a study to understand the usage of crystalline silica stone (i.e Quartz stone) and take preventive measures to control its usage as it causes respiratory diseases. Engineered stone such as granite on an average contains 72% crystalline silica by weight, making it the most durable stone for constructing countertops.

The current countertop market trends include cabinetry construction materials such as rust-free concrete, tactile and leather surfaces, reclaimed wood, eco-friendly composite stone, and non-porous laminates. Moreover, customer-driven marketing strategies followed by the major players is becoming the key growth factor for the kitchen cabinetry in the near future. For example, Caesarstone has introduced a new type of concrete material in its Metropolitan Countertop Collection such as Airy Concrete 4044 and Cloudburst Concrete 4011, which has airy visual textures with softened edges, best suitable for kitchen, bathroom and workroom platforms.

As with the help of advanced cabinetry construction materials, it is possible to cater demands of various business segments, effectively and efficiently. Customers demand trendy designs to make their kitchen, bathrooms or workrooms aesthetically modern with hyper-functionality, thus progressing the overall demand of designer countertops.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Procurement of Quartz countertop material for Residential and Commercial Infrastructure

Quartz is a man-made stone, majorly comprising of quartz, one of the strongest, non-porous, durable and the fastest growing material used in the cabinetry construction industry. Quartz countertops have the largest market demand in the U.S. and Canada due to the high rate of commercialization. According to the International Interior Design Association, quartz is stated as the most reliable and relevant worktop construction material, therefore used for major interior designing work.

Integration of advanced engineered stones in the cabinetry industry is rapidly increasing with an increase in demand of quartz platform material. For instance, revenue of the global kitchen cabinetry industry was estimated at USD 12 billion with 5% of growth rate. As quartz is completely non-porous in nature, it satisfies ample of needs in commercial as well as the residential sector. Commercial spaces such as laboratories, hotels and retails have highest demand for quartz countertops, as they deal with liquids such as oil, wine, water, and chemicals. Emerging economies such as China, India and Japan have high demand for residential kitchen countertop material due to increasing urbanization.

The increasing demand for a durable laminate countertop material for interior spaces

International Surface Fabricators Associations (ISFA) is the only association that has published standards for both solid surfaces and quartz fabrication. This association represents fabricators from 13 different countries, adhering to ISFAs code of ethics and fabrication standards, leveraging the demand for countertop construction materials. Aesthetic cabinetry materials play a vital role in driving the countertop market share.

SEGMENTATION

By Material Type Analysis

Engineered Stone is estimated to display a lucrative growth rate in the forecast period.

Based on the material type, the report scope is segmented into Natural Stone, Engineered Stone, Concrete, Solid Surfaces, Plastic Laminate, Ceramic and Wood.

Quartz is an engineered stone manufactured using 93% of natural mineral quartz and 7% of other chemical compositions and binders. Engineered quartz has uniform aesthetics as it is a manmade product, providing unique patterns and colors. Engineered stone are durable and less porous than natural stone, making it a low maintenance platform constructing stone, thus increasing the demand of engineered stone.

Moreover, natural stone has been used as kitchen cabinetry material before the invention of engineered stone. Granite is one of the hardest and strongest natural stone with beautiful veining and colors. Marble is one of the purest and natural limestone, while the minerals present in the stone creates a range of colors, patterns and textures, leading to moderate demand of natural stone.

Concrete is the most durable material for constructing countertop and easy for maintenance for the kitchen, as it is easy to design any shape of platform with seamless length and variety of colors and aesthetics. It also provides an efficient way of constructing and maintaining customer needs by providing relevant customer services by applying effective market strategies.

Materials enable the demand of the countertops across the world, as the need changes according to the applications, thus enhancing market sales. Eco-friendly composite worktops are constructed using papers and fly ash, resisting to stains and growth of bacteria, hence useful in restaurants, laboratories and residential kitchens. Reclaimed wood worktops are sustainable, eco-friendly and recyclable material that will be efficient for remodeling purposes.

Tactile and leather surfaces demand is rapidly increasing for the aesthetic purpose, as the customer can choose any desired leather fabric and apply it to tiles such as granite, glass or quartz. This type of countertop material is polished and durable for utilitarian spaces giving cutting-edge finish with beautiful aesthetics.

By End-User Analysis

Residential end-user segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

End-users considered in the scope are residential and commercial & industrial. The residential sector has the highest demand of countertops for kitchen and washrooms, and this trend is expected to continue over the forthcoming years as the demand for modular kitchens is rising.

The kitchen cabinetry manufacturers are mostly into developing robust and aesthetic products to meet the necessities of the customers. Manufacturers tend to focus on granite material for kitchen cabinetry platform owing to low material cost and availability of colors and textures. Quartz is the other material with longer shelf life feasible for residential kitchen platforms; this, in return is expected to be the key factor for the global countertop market growth.

Commercial spaces cover a wide range of places with the application of countertops and their specific needs. Research Laboratories require chemical resistant platforms such as phenolic resin, epoxy resin, stainless steel, chemical resistant laminate and high-pressure laminate. These types of chemical-resistant resins form strong and durable cabinetry material along-with decorative surfaces.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the scope of the study is segmented across five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, that is further categorized into countries.

North America is projected to emerge in the countertop manufacturing sector during the forecast period. The prompt adoption of advance engineered materials by many organizations across the region is expected to drive the platform construction materials growth in North America. The U.S. exhibits the highest growth at 7.4% with an increasing demand for plastic laminates in the near future. Increasing demand for natural stone, engineered stone and solid surfaces would be driving the worktop market growth in North America.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth and dominate the countertops demand value across the region. Emerging economies such as China, India and Japan contribute the largest market share as these countries are expecting urbanization and commercialization at a faster pace. China is the leading country with increasing demand of residential as well as commercial engineered quartz worktops, this would drive the overall regional cabinetry construction growth.

Asia Pacific Countertop Market Size, 2018

Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are projected to have steady market growth with respect to the demand for work platforms in these regions. Cabinetry manufacturers are establishing their presence in these regions to enhance the global countertop market growth.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Prominent Players like DuPont de Nemours Inc., Masco Corporation, Caesarstone and Vicostone ensures to fortify their position by providing work surface solutions to the customers

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is developing its customer base for its brand named Corian, under which it provides solid surfaces, that increases the customers customized needs by enhancing the quality of services provided by the company. This is expected to exhibit the market growth of the Corian brand under the solid surfaces business segment.

Masco Corporation is an active manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinetry products and solutions with 20 product lines and 300 styles and patterns respectively. They provide custom-based cabinetry products to fit the customer needs with high-quality and stylish work platforms. It caters the market demand through its dealers and distributors throughout North America and around the world, driving the global countertop market.

REPORT COVERAGE

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

May 2019: Caesarstone Ltd. introduced PRIMORDIA, a new product to its Metropolitan Range in Manhatten at the Wanted Design show, crafted beautifully with authentic designs for industrial art and architecture

March 2019: Masco Corporation announced its strategic plan to trail divestitures of its Cabinetry and Windows business by the sale of Masco Cabinetry, UK Window Group and Milgard Windows business segments

