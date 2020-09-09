Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2025 IMARC

The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a progressive disease affecting the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive tissues. Its symptoms include persistent coughing, frequent lung infections, shortness of breath, bulky stools and male infertility. The CF diagnosis is undertaken by reviewing symptoms, performing a physical examination and conducting several tests. Currently, treatments, including medications, therapies and surgical procedures, are being utilized to ease the symptoms, reduce complications and improve the overall quality of life.

The rising prevalence of CF, in confluence with the improving healthcare infrastructure, represents one of the key factors impelling the global CF therapeutics market growth. Moreover, leading players are focusing on the introduction of innovative drug combinations that are effective at an early phase of CF. They are also increasing investment in research and development (R&D) projects to develop novel therapies, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures and the widespread adoption of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance (CFTR) modulators are expected to create a positive influence on the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

Mucolytics

Bronchodilators

CFTR Modulators

Antibiotics

Others

Breakup by Drug Molecule Type:

Small Molecule Drugs

Biologics

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral Drugs

Inhaled Drugs

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Alaxia, Alcresta Therapeutics Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., etc.

