Global Electric Vehicle Tires Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026| – Bridgestone, MICHELIN, Goodyear

Los Angeles, United State,: The global Electric Vehicle Tires market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Electric Vehicle Tires industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global Electric Vehicle Tires market.

The report is compiled using advanced primary and secondary research techniques and sophisticated market analysis tools. Our analysts conduct personal as well as telephonic interviews to collect information related to the Electric Vehicle Tires industry. They also refer company websites, government documents, press releases, annual and financial reports, and databases of organizations in authoritative positions in the Electric Vehicle Tires industry. We do not include any data or information in the report unless it is cross-verified with reliable entities.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include:

Bridgestone, MICHELIN, Goodyear, Continental, ZC Rubber, Sumitomo Rubber, Double Coin, Pirelli, Aeolus Tyre, Sailun jinyu Group, Cooper tire, Hankook, YOKOHAMA, Giti Tire, KUMHO TIRE, Triangle Tire Group, Cheng Shin Rubber, Linglong Tire, Toyo Tires, Xingyuan group

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

OEM Tire, Replacement Tire

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Truck, Bus, Car, Other

What will the report include?

Market Dynamics: The report shares important information on influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and market trends as part of market dynamics.

Global Market Forecast: Readers are provided with production and revenue forecasts for the global Electric Vehicle Tires market, production and consumption forecasts for regional markets, production, revenue, and price forecasts for the global Electric Vehicle Tires market by type, and consumption forecast for the global Electric Vehicle Tires market by application.

Regional Market Analysis: It could be divided into two different sections: one for regional production analysis and the other for regional consumption analysis. Here, the analysts share gross margin, price, revenue, production, CAGR, and other factors that indicate the growth of all regional markets studied in the report.

Market Competition: In this section, the report provides information on competitive situation and trends including merger and acquisition and expansion, market shares of top three or five players, and market concentration rate. Readers could also be provided with production, revenue, and average price shares by manufacturers.

How can the research study help your business?

(1) The information presented in the report helps your decision makers to become prudent and make the best business choices.

(2) The report enables you to see the future of the global Electric Vehicle Tires market and accordingly take decisions that will be in the best interest of your business.

(3) It offers you a forward-looking perspective of the global Electric Vehicle Tires market drivers and how you can secure significant market gains in the near future.

(4) It provides SWOT analysis of the global Electric Vehicle Tires market along with useful graphics and detailed statistics providing quick information about the market’s overall progress throughout the forecast period.

(5) It also assesses the changing competitive dynamics of the global Electric Vehicle Tires market using pin-point evaluation.

The report answers several questions about the Electric Vehicle Tires market includes:

What will be the market size of Electric Vehicle Tires market in 2025?

What will be the Electric Vehicle Tires growth rate in 2025?

Which key factors drive the market?

Who are the key market players for Electric Vehicle Tires?

Which strategies are used by top players in the market?

What are the key market trends in Electric Vehicle Tires?

Which trends and challenges will influence the growth of market?

Which barriers do the Electric Vehicle Tires markets face?

What are the market opportunities for vendors and what are the threats faced by them?

What are the most important outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Electric Vehicle Tires market?

Table of Contents

1 Electric Vehicle Tires Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Vehicle Tires 1.2 Electric Vehicle Tires Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 OEM Tire

1.2.3 Replacement Tire 1.3 Electric Vehicle Tires Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Truck

1.3.3 Bus

1.3.4 Car

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.5 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.6 Electric Vehicle Tires Industry 1.7 Electric Vehicle Tires Market Trends2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.5 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Electric Vehicle Tires Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Electric Vehicle Tires Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production Capacity of Electric Vehicle Tires Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.4 North America Electric Vehicle Tires Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Tires Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.5 Europe Electric Vehicle Tires Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Tires Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.6 China Electric Vehicle Tires Production

3.6.1 China Electric Vehicle Tires Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.7 Japan Electric Vehicle Tires Production

3.7.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Tires Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.8 South Korea Electric Vehicle Tires Production

3.8.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Tires Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.9 India Electric Vehicle Tires Production

3.9.1 India Electric Vehicle Tires Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)4 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption by Regions 4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil5 Electric Vehicle Tires Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.3 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Price by Type (2015-2020) 5.4 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End6 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Market Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 6.2 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Vehicle Tires Business 7.1 Bridgestone

7.1.1 Bridgestone Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bridgestone Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bridgestone Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Bridgestone Main Business and Markets Served 7.2 MICHELIN

7.2.1 MICHELIN Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 MICHELIN Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 MICHELIN Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 MICHELIN Main Business and Markets Served 7.3 Goodyear

7.3.1 Goodyear Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Goodyear Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Goodyear Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Goodyear Main Business and Markets Served 7.4 Continental

7.4.1 Continental Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Continental Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Continental Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Continental Main Business and Markets Served 7.5 ZC Rubber

7.5.1 ZC Rubber Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 ZC Rubber Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ZC Rubber Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 ZC Rubber Main Business and Markets Served 7.6 Sumitomo Rubber

7.6.1 Sumitomo Rubber Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Sumitomo Rubber Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sumitomo Rubber Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Sumitomo Rubber Main Business and Markets Served 7.7 Double Coin

7.7.1 Double Coin Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Double Coin Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Double Coin Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Double Coin Main Business and Markets Served 7.8 Pirelli

7.8.1 Pirelli Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Pirelli Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Pirelli Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Pirelli Main Business and Markets Served 7.9 Aeolus Tyre

7.9.1 Aeolus Tyre Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Aeolus Tyre Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Aeolus Tyre Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Aeolus Tyre Main Business and Markets Served 7.10 Sailun jinyu Group

7.10.1 Sailun jinyu Group Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Sailun jinyu Group Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sailun jinyu Group Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Sailun jinyu Group Main Business and Markets Served 7.11 Cooper tire

7.11.1 Cooper tire Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Cooper tire Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Cooper tire Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Cooper tire Main Business and Markets Served 7.12 Hankook

7.12.1 Hankook Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Hankook Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Hankook Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Hankook Main Business and Markets Served 7.13 YOKOHAMA

7.13.1 YOKOHAMA Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 YOKOHAMA Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 YOKOHAMA Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 YOKOHAMA Main Business and Markets Served 7.14 Giti Tire

7.14.1 Giti Tire Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Giti Tire Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Giti Tire Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Giti Tire Main Business and Markets Served 7.15 KUMHO TIRE

7.15.1 KUMHO TIRE Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 KUMHO TIRE Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 KUMHO TIRE Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 KUMHO TIRE Main Business and Markets Served 7.16 Triangle Tire Group

7.16.1 Triangle Tire Group Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Triangle Tire Group Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Triangle Tire Group Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Triangle Tire Group Main Business and Markets Served 7.17 Cheng Shin Rubber

7.17.1 Cheng Shin Rubber Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Cheng Shin Rubber Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Cheng Shin Rubber Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Cheng Shin Rubber Main Business and Markets Served 7.18 Linglong Tire

7.18.1 Linglong Tire Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Linglong Tire Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Linglong Tire Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Linglong Tire Main Business and Markets Served 7.19 Toyo Tires

7.19.1 Toyo Tires Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Toyo Tires Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Toyo Tires Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Toyo Tires Main Business and Markets Served 7.20 Xingyuan group

7.20.1 Xingyuan group Electric Vehicle Tires Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Xingyuan group Electric Vehicle Tires Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Xingyuan group Electric Vehicle Tires Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Xingyuan group Main Business and Markets Served8 Electric Vehicle Tires Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Electric Vehicle Tires Key Raw Materials Analysis 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Vehicle Tires 8.4 Electric Vehicle Tires Industrial Chain Analysis9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Electric Vehicle Tires Distributors List 9.3 Electric Vehicle Tires Customers10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Vehicle Tires (2021-2026) 11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Vehicle Tires (2021-2026) 11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Vehicle Tires (2021-2026) 11.4 Global Electric Vehicle Tires Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Tires Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Tires Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Electric Vehicle Tires Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Electric Vehicle Tires Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Electric Vehicle Tires Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Electric Vehicle Tires Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Electric Vehicle Tires 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Tires by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Tires by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Tires by Regions 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Tires13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Vehicle Tires by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Vehicle Tires by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Vehicle Tires by Type (2021-2026) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle Tires by Application (2021-2026)14 Research Finding and Conclusion15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

