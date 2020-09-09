Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Processing Equipment market.

The global food processing equipment market size was USD 42.75 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 63.74 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The food processing equipment is used for processing raw food materials into consumable food products. This equipment is used for various applications in the food and beverage industry. Bakery, meat and poultry, dairy, and many more sectors opt for bespoke food processing machines for better conditioning of food products. Food processing equipment offers convenient, attractive, safe, and hygienic consumable food products allowing cost-effective food processing, thus maximizing the sales of the product.

Besides raising awareness about food safety, processed food products have led to the adoption of advanced technology-based processing equipment, which is expected to ultimately boost the global food processing technology and equipment market in the near future. For instance, BAADER rebranded its food processing machines into modern digital solutions providing automated food value chain. Technological implementations such as the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Industry 4.0 aid companies to reach the highest level of food safety, improve traceability, henceforth reducing risks associated with food processing techniques.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Safe and Hygienic Processed Convenience Food Products to Drive Growth

Emerging health concerns and dietary plans of customers in developing as well as developed regions is expected to surge the market growth in the coming years. Governments and various food associations are encouraging the food processing machine manufacturers to invest in R&D, thus increasing the food processing technology and equipment market revenue. For instance, a U.K. based food standards agency offers several training sessions to the food processing equipment manufacturers to maintain food hygiene, hence enhancing the dietary benefits of the food product. Food standards target the value chain participants, to make them follow stringent government regulations for maintaining the safety of ready to eat meals. In the year 2017, Europe accounted for the highest consumption rate of convenience meals, with a total spending of USD 31 billion. Hence, demand for safe and hygienic processed food products is expected to increase in developing countries.

SEGMENTATION

By Equipment Type Analysis

Food Processing Equipment is Projected to Grow at a Higher CAGR in the Near Future

Based on equipment type, the market is classified into pre-processing equipment and processing equipment. Among both the types, processing equipment is projected to grow exponentially in the near future, due to their demand across the food and beverage industry. Food processing equipment consists of extruding, drying, coating, filter, and pressing equipment are used to process raw ingredients, by forming processed ready to eat food products.

Food processing equipment is leading as it is estimated to generate an ample amount of processed food to gratify the customer demand. These food processing machines maintain hygiene, safety, and quality, providing accuracy in controlling the pressure and temperature of food products.

Food pre-processing equipment is estimated to have considerable food processing technology and equipment market revenue owing to the increasing demand for ready to use food products. Sorting, grading, peeling, blending, and much more equipment is used to enhance the raw materials quality for their further processing. The equipment is used in the food industry, specifically for fruit and vegetable, meat and poultry processing. Increasing demand for perishable food products providing health benefits is leading to the adoption of new market trends.

By Automation Type Analysis

Automatic Food Processing Equipment is Expected to Dwell in the Dominant Market Position

Based on automation type, the market is classified into automatic equipment and semi-automatic equipment. Among them, automatic food processing equipment is projected to grow exponentially in the near future, owing to their increasing demand across the food and beverage industry. The automatic food processing machine is prominent in the market landscape owing to the adoption of technology-based processing machines. Deployment of automated processing equipment in the food and beverage industry over a decade has reduced the enslavement on manual workforce. Robotic machines are availing new market opportunities for automatic food processing machines globally.

Semi-automatic food processing equipment is expected to witness steady growth, as they are operated by the labor force with a lack of knowledge, and partial integration of technology. Therefore, fully automated food processing equipment is estimated to increase the food processing technology and equipment market share worldwide.

By Application Analysis

Bakery and Confectionery Products to Dominate the Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on the application, the market is categorized into bakery and confectionery products, meat and poultry products, dairy products, beverages, and others (grains, nuts, fruits, and vegetables, etc.). The bakery and confectionery food products segment hold the largest food processing equipment market share.

According to the multiple secondary sources, the total market size of the bakery and confectionery sector is estimated to reach USD 530 billion at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2021. Increasing consumption of baked products is observed in Europe owing to the customer preferences and their custom daily meal. Commercial bakeries opt for cost-effective bakery processing machines to produce a variety of bread in bulk.

Meat and poultry food products are projected to illustrate remarkable growth owing to the increasing need for clean and hygienic meat products from commercial restaurants, hotels and foodservice sectors. The dairy sector is witnessing significant growth across all the regions due to the daily consumption of several dairy products by the customers. The beverage sector processes water, carbonated drinks, alcoholic drinks, and fruit juices by using several ingredients, henceforth leading to robust market growth. The processing of these products requires highly efficient and automated food processing equipment.

The other segment consists of grains, nuts, fruits, and vegetables and it is likely to experience steady growth, owing to moderate demand and limited requirement of their processing.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The food processing equipment market value is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East Africa, and Latin America.

Asia Pacific holds the highest food processing equipment market share and is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period due to the emerging food processing industry in India and China. As per the statistics shared by the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency of India (NIPFA), India™s food processing industry is expected to reach around USD 543 billion by the end of 2020, providing the food processing equipment market growth opportunities. Moreover, the growing demand for frozen food in China and Australia is driving the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Europe is anticipated to depict dynamic growth in the food processing machine market across the globe. The rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food in the U.K., Germany, and France will increase the demand in Europe over the forecasted period. The increasing numbers of food processing facilities in the region are further expected to provide opportunities to the players operating in the food processing equipment market. Food manufacturing companies are making large investments for expanding their production capabilities to cater the growing consumer demands. For instance, in November 2019, Kellogg™s announced the investment of approximately USD 121.5 million to expand its Pringles plant in Poland. The plant is expected to start the operation in 2021.

Asia Pacific Food Processing Equipment Market Size, 2018 (USD Billion)

The number of food & beverage processing plants in increasing rapidly in North American countries. According to the Census Bureau™s County Business Patterns, in 2016, California had about 5,640 food & beverage manufacturing plants, providing impetus to the regional market expansion. Additionally, the changing consumer preference towards healthy food in the U.S. is adding up to the food processing technology and equipment market size. These machines are used in food processing facilities to process food in large quantities, in less time.

The consumers in urban areas of Brazil and Mexico are shifting preference towards packaged food due to their improved lifestyle and rising income levels. In 2018, the Brazilian food industry reached around USD 179 billion, comprising of approximately 35,800 food processing companies. Moreover, in 2018, the UAE government has announced the new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) law, allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in the food industry. Several global food processing companies are making large investments in the UAE food industry as a result of new FDI law, providing ample opportunities to the food processing equipment market growth.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Key Players Focus on Expanding their Processing Equipment Portfolio

Buhler AG, Marel, Tetra Pak, and JBT Corporation are the prominent market players focusing on expanding their business portfolio, by setting up new manufacturing units worldwide. In August 2019, Buhler AG revolutionized a new approach to the processing and machinery milling plant. With Mill E3, Buhler AG has set new standards for the cost-effective milling industry. Therefore, the major market players are indulging in expanding their manufacturing plants with low maintenance costs.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Buhler Ag

JBT

Marel

Tetra Pak International S.A.

The Middleby Corporation

Hobart

Krones AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

ALFA LAVAL

BAADER

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides a detailed analysis of the food processing equipment market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product/service types, and leading applications of the product. Besides, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Pre-processing Equipment

Processing Equipment

By Automation Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Application

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Meat and Poultry Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Others (Grains, Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019– Hobart introduced a new cost-effective and standard heavy-duty mixer, Centerline HMM20 for multiple kitchen applications such as blending and mixing of heavy dough

July 2018: BAADER invested in Norvelita™s (fish and surimi processing machine manufacturer) new salmon processing machine line, to expand its product portfolio

