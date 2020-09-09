Global Inertial Navigation System Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2019-2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on“Inertial Navigation Systems Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global inertial navigation system market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by technology, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

An Inertial Navigation System (INS) uses a computer-based system, and motion sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers to calculate the dead reckoning position of an object. INS systems are utilized in navigation applications, in which accuracy and performance are of utmost importance, along with its size and cost.INS systems has wide scale applications such as guided munitions, and commercial Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) categorized under tactical use, games, medical, cameras, and computers under the consumer use. Other applications focus on automotive and navigational use of the systems. These systems provide better systems integrity and allow the navigation system to coast through short GPS outages with high accuracies. It expedites motion and rotation sensors to detect the position, orientation, and speed of movement of a vehicle.Owing to these factors, the global inertial navigation system market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Furthermore, technology enabled advancements and innovation in military, and naval applications, such as Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG), Ring Laser Gyro (RLG), and Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) has provided light and small inertial navigation systems. Some of the prominent players in the defense equipment business have in-house manufacturing facilities with limited applications.

On the basis of regional analysis, the inertial navigation system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.North America is anticipated to dominate the market share on account of growing air traffic and technological advancements coupled with favorable regulations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Leading missile and aircraft manufacturers are based out of this region and generates high demand for INS systems.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to launch of many programs related to INS systems. Countries such as China and India is expected to boost the growth on the back of rising defense budgets to develop homegrown technologies for naval vessels, warships, and defense aircrafts.

Demand for Accurate Navigation

The rise in trans-national conflicts has led to rising defense expenditure in various emerging countries. Countries are investing in the advancement of missile systems, such as ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, among others, which require INS systems for guidance. Moreover, system integration with commercial self-driving vehicles are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.With the use of MEMS, manufactures have industrialized cost-effective and more efficient solutions resulting in light, small, and low-cost navigation systems.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the inertial navigation systems market which includes company profiling ofHoneywell International, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defense, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, General Electric, Rockwell Collins, Teledyne Technologies, VetroNav Technologies and Trimble Navigation.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the inertial navigation systems market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

