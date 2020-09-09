Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2020-2026 | – Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier

Los Angeles, United States, –QY Research has published the latest and most trending report on Narrow-body Aircraft Market offers detailed value chain assessment, a comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Narrow-body Aircraft market.

The global Narrow-body Aircraft market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2026

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1472165/global-narrow-body-aircraft-market-research

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Narrow-body Aircraft market during the projected period.

Key Players of the Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market

Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer, COMAC, Irkut Corporation, Tupolev, Yakovlev

Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market: Segmentation by Product

Six-abreast Cabin, Five-abreast Cabin, Four-abreast Cabin, Three-abreast Cabin, Two-abreast Cabin

Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market: Segmentation by Application

Self-Support, Aircraft Lease

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Narrow-body Aircraft Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Narrow-body Aircraft Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Request Customization of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1472165/global-narrow-body-aircraft-market-research

Table of Contents

1 Narrow-body Aircraft Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Narrow-body Aircraft 1.2 Narrow-body Aircraft Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Six-abreast Cabin

1.2.3 Five-abreast Cabin

1.2.4 Four-abreast Cabin

1.2.5 Three-abreast Cabin

1.2.6 Two-abreast Cabin 1.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Segment by Application

1.3.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Self-Support

1.3.3 Aircraft Lease 1.4 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.5 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.6 Narrow-body Aircraft Industry 1.7 Narrow-body Aircraft Market Trends2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.5 Manufacturers Narrow-body Aircraft Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Narrow-body Aircraft Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production Capacity of Narrow-body Aircraft Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.4 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Production

3.4.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.5 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Production

3.5.1 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.6 China Narrow-body Aircraft Production

3.6.1 China Narrow-body Aircraft Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.7 Japan Narrow-body Aircraft Production

3.7.1 Japan Narrow-body Aircraft Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.8 South Korea Narrow-body Aircraft Production

3.8.1 South Korea Narrow-body Aircraft Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.9 India Narrow-body Aircraft Production

3.9.1 India Narrow-body Aircraft Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)4 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Regions 4.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil5 Narrow-body Aircraft Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Price by Type (2015-2020) 5.4 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End6 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 6.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Narrow-body Aircraft Business 7.1 Boeing

7.1.1 Boeing Narrow-body Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Boeing Narrow-body Aircraft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Boeing Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Boeing Main Business and Markets Served 7.2 Airbus

7.2.1 Airbus Narrow-body Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Airbus Narrow-body Aircraft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Airbus Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Airbus Main Business and Markets Served 7.3 Bombardier

7.3.1 Bombardier Narrow-body Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bombardier Narrow-body Aircraft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bombardier Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Bombardier Main Business and Markets Served 7.4 Embraer

7.4.1 Embraer Narrow-body Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Embraer Narrow-body Aircraft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Embraer Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Embraer Main Business and Markets Served 7.5 COMAC

7.5.1 COMAC Narrow-body Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 COMAC Narrow-body Aircraft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 COMAC Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 COMAC Main Business and Markets Served 7.6 Irkut Corporation

7.6.1 Irkut Corporation Narrow-body Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Irkut Corporation Narrow-body Aircraft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Irkut Corporation Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Irkut Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 7.7 Tupolev

7.7.1 Tupolev Narrow-body Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Tupolev Narrow-body Aircraft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tupolev Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Tupolev Main Business and Markets Served 7.8 Yakovlev

7.8.1 Yakovlev Narrow-body Aircraft Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Yakovlev Narrow-body Aircraft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Yakovlev Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Yakovlev Main Business and Markets Served8 Narrow-body Aircraft Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Key Raw Materials Analysis 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Narrow-body Aircraft 8.4 Narrow-body Aircraft Industrial Chain Analysis9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Narrow-body Aircraft Distributors List 9.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Customers10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Narrow-body Aircraft (2021-2026) 11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Narrow-body Aircraft (2021-2026) 11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Narrow-body Aircraft (2021-2026) 11.4 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Narrow-body Aircraft Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Narrow-body Aircraft Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Narrow-body Aircraft Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Narrow-body Aircraft Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Narrow-body Aircraft 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Narrow-body Aircraft by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Narrow-body Aircraft by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Narrow-body Aircraft by Regions 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Narrow-body Aircraft13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Narrow-body Aircraft by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Narrow-body Aircraft by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Narrow-body Aircraft by Type (2021-2026) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Narrow-body Aircraft by Application (2021-2026)14 Research Finding and Conclusion15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.