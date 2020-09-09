Global New Energy Buses Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts To 2026 | – Yutong, DFAC, BYD

Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global New Energy Buses market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global New Energy Buses market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

Why is market segmentation important?

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global New Energy Buses market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global New Energy Buses market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global New Energy Buses market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Global New Energy Buses Market by Type:

Battery Electric Buses, Hybrid Buses

Global New Energy Buses Market by Application:

Public Transit, Highway Transportation, Other

Global New Energy Buses Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

What is our research methodology?

We at QY Research use quantitative and qualitative modeling, trend analysis, industry-best practices, top peer practices, and in-depth proprietary studies as a full range of research methods. Our analysts employ the latest primary and secondary research techniques to offer you comprehensive market analysis that will help your business to give sustainable performances. The innovative approaches that our researchers take to compile business reports and market analysis or research studies help clients to achieve higher sales in their respective industries.

Our unique research methodologies help us to give you critical knowledge about the global New Energy Buses market and equip you to take informed decisions faster and with confidence, cutting through the complexity. With a view to help you to formulate result-oriented business plans, we distill vast volumes of data into precise and clear recommendations related to the global New Energy Buses market using our unparalleled research methods.

How do we profile market leaders?

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global New Energy Buses market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Global New Energy Buses Market: Major Players:

Yutong, DFAC, BYD, King Long, Zhong Tong, Foton, ANKAI, Guangtong, Nanjing Gold Dragon, Daimler

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global New Energy Buses market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global New Energy Buses market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global New Energy Buses market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the report.

Table of Content

1 New Energy Buses Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of New Energy Buses 1.2 New Energy Buses Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global New Energy Buses Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Battery Electric Buses

1.2.3 Hybrid Buses 1.3 New Energy Buses Segment by Application

1.3.1 New Energy Buses Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Public Transit

1.3.3 Highway Transportation

1.3.4 Other 1.4 Global New Energy Buses Market by Region

1.4.1 Global New Energy Buses Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.5 Global New Energy Buses Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global New Energy Buses Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global New Energy Buses Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 1.6 New Energy Buses Industry 1.7 New Energy Buses Market Trends2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global New Energy Buses Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global New Energy Buses Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.5 Manufacturers New Energy Buses Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 New Energy Buses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 New Energy Buses Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production Capacity of New Energy Buses Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020) 3.3 Global New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.4 North America New Energy Buses Production

3.4.1 North America New Energy Buses Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.5 Europe New Energy Buses Production

3.5.1 Europe New Energy Buses Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.6 China New Energy Buses Production

3.6.1 China New Energy Buses Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.7 Japan New Energy Buses Production

3.7.1 Japan New Energy Buses Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.8 South Korea New Energy Buses Production

3.8.1 South Korea New Energy Buses Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.9 India New Energy Buses Production

3.9.1 India New Energy Buses Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)4 Global New Energy Buses Consumption by Regions 4.1 Global New Energy Buses Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global New Energy Buses Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global New Energy Buses Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America New Energy Buses Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe New Energy Buses Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific New Energy Buses Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America New Energy Buses Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil5 New Energy Buses Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global New Energy Buses Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.2 Global New Energy Buses Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 5.3 Global New Energy Buses Price by Type (2015-2020) 5.4 Global New Energy Buses Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End6 Global New Energy Buses Market Analysis by Application 6.1 Global New Energy Buses Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 6.2 Global New Energy Buses Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in New Energy Buses Business 7.1 Yutong

7.1.1 Yutong New Energy Buses Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Yutong New Energy Buses Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Yutong New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Yutong Main Business and Markets Served 7.2 DFAC

7.2.1 DFAC New Energy Buses Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 DFAC New Energy Buses Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DFAC New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 DFAC Main Business and Markets Served 7.3 BYD

7.3.1 BYD New Energy Buses Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 BYD New Energy Buses Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BYD New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 BYD Main Business and Markets Served 7.4 King Long

7.4.1 King Long New Energy Buses Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 King Long New Energy Buses Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 King Long New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 King Long Main Business and Markets Served 7.5 Zhong Tong

7.5.1 Zhong Tong New Energy Buses Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Zhong Tong New Energy Buses Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Zhong Tong New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Zhong Tong Main Business and Markets Served 7.6 Foton

7.6.1 Foton New Energy Buses Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Foton New Energy Buses Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Foton New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Foton Main Business and Markets Served 7.7 ANKAI

7.7.1 ANKAI New Energy Buses Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 ANKAI New Energy Buses Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ANKAI New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 ANKAI Main Business and Markets Served 7.8 Guangtong

7.8.1 Guangtong New Energy Buses Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Guangtong New Energy Buses Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Guangtong New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Guangtong Main Business and Markets Served 7.9 Nanjing Gold Dragon

7.9.1 Nanjing Gold Dragon New Energy Buses Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nanjing Gold Dragon New Energy Buses Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nanjing Gold Dragon New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Nanjing Gold Dragon Main Business and Markets Served 7.10 Daimler

7.10.1 Daimler New Energy Buses Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Daimler New Energy Buses Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Daimler New Energy Buses Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Daimler Main Business and Markets Served8 New Energy Buses Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 New Energy Buses Key Raw Materials Analysis 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of New Energy Buses 8.4 New Energy Buses Industrial Chain Analysis9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 New Energy Buses Distributors List 9.3 New Energy Buses Customers10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of New Energy Buses (2021-2026) 11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of New Energy Buses (2021-2026) 11.3 Global Forecasted Price of New Energy Buses (2021-2026) 11.4 Global New Energy Buses Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America New Energy Buses Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe New Energy Buses Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China New Energy Buses Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan New Energy Buses Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea New Energy Buses Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India New Energy Buses Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of New Energy Buses 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of New Energy Buses by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of New Energy Buses by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of New Energy Buses by Regions 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of New Energy Buses13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of New Energy Buses by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of New Energy Buses by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of New Energy Buses by Type (2021-2026) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of New Energy Buses by Application (2021-2026)14 Research Finding and Conclusion15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

