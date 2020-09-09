Global Online Tutoring Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth on Back of Augmenting Demand

Online Tutoring Market: Overview

The flexibility and autonomous learning offered by online tutoring are a significant driver for the online tutoring market. Online tutoring is a type of virtual classroom that can be accessed at one’s convenience. It is a knowledge-sharing platform which allows the service provider to generate revenue in return. Online tutoring offers multiple developmental opportunities for candidates willing to learn or enroll for a subject. Online tutoring helps the students and tutor to identify the prior knowledge of the student, area of difficulty for the student, and individual progression of learning. Online tutoring reaches the students those who cannot make to the campus to receive assistance and opportunities while being beyond the campus. It explores the knowledge base from one corner of the world to another corner and gains the knowledge at one’s convenience.

Technical issues are a significant challenge faced by the online tutoring market. Both the student and tutor needs to have a secure internet connection with the essential internet speed. Also, the lack of access to the equipment required for online tutoring hinders its progress. Online tutoring lacks a personal connection between the student and the tutor. One of the significant reason for lacking personal contact is the currently available platforms fail to use a suite of tools that could establish a personal connection. High-quality real-time audio and videos between student and tutor could help in creating face-to-face conversation. Interactive whiteboards and easy-to-connect forums could help in building a more robust connection between student and tutor. Another issue with online tutoring is marketing to classes or sessions to generate revenue.

Online Tutoring Market: Market Dynamics

Online tutoring is more prevalent with the availability of online courses, counseling, and degree courses. There has been a dramatic increase in the number of students enrolling for online tutoring in the past five years. The increasing number of open universities has expanded the online tutoring market positively. Using online tutoring, students can learn courses from any institute of the world without a distance barrier. However, a large number of enrollment for a course makes it difficult for online tutoring service providers to handle a large number of queries and provide personal attention to every student. Increase in enrollment number for higher education, personalization of courses, flexible with time, place, and pace of learning, forums for addressing the queries are some of the critical pointers enhancing the online tutoring market.

Another significant hurdle in online tutoring is that the student must be well-versed of the online platform. To get well-versed with online tutoring platforms, colleges, and schools, and private institutes must conduct seminars and workshop to get their students well-versed with the platform. Despite various challenges faced by online tutoring market current, the technological development and its implementation shall boost the student and tutor connection, and hence, grow the market at a higher CAGR over the forecasted period.

Online Tutoring Market: Market Segmentation

The online tutoring market is segmented into purpose, type, course duration, platform-base, sales channel, and geography.

Based on purpose, the online tutoring market is segmented into:

Remediation

Maintenance

Support

Test Prep

Enrichment

Based on type, the online tutoring market is segmented into:

Synchronous Tutoring

Asynchronous Tutoring

Based on course duration, the online tutoring market is segmented into:

Short-term courses

Long-term courses

Based on platform-base, the online tutoring market is segmented into:

Mobile Tutoring

Desktop Tutoring

Based on sales channel, the online tutoring market is segmented into:

International Organizations and Associations

Educational Institutes

Private Coaching

Others

Online Tutoring Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe market hold a significant share of online tutoring. The demand for the high quality of education and increased digitalized education material is fuelling the growth of online tutoring market in these regions. Oceania’s online tutoring market is forecasted to grow at a higher rate owing to the personalization of educational courses and increased access to teachers. Digitalization has severely impacted Latin America, thereby increasing the demand for online tutoring. Thus, it provides access to students for international courses. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) are estimated to have an increased demand for online tutoring with increased interest of students for specialization and higher education. East Asia and South Asia regions, although they have a small share for online tutoring, it is anticipated to be the most emerging market for online tutoring market. Population growth, increased interest for specialization, personalization of courses, and flexibility are some of the prominent factors boosting the growth rate of online tutoring market.

Online Tutoring Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the online tutoring market Blue Media LLC., Pearson, Varsity Tutors, Wyzant, Inc., Tutor.com, Inc., TPR Education IP Holdings, LLC., Skooli, ThoughtCo., Chegg Inc., TutorEye Inc., GradeStack Learning Pvt. Ltd., Adda247, Yup Technologies, BOK Solutions, Inc., Preply Inc., TakeLessons, and among others. These service providers are anticipated to advance their platforms through technological development and expand to the unreached population.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the online tutoring market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for online tutoring market. The research report of online tutoring provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, nature, and application.