Global Phloroglucinol Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global Phloroglucinol is an organic compound that is mainly used in pharmaceuticals. Its molecular formula is C3H6O3, with molecular weight of 126.11004 g/mol. Global Phloroglucinol can be used to relieve convulsions as bulk pharmaceutical and manufacture various pharmaceuticals as pharmaceutical chemical intermediates. In industry, phloroglucinol can be applied in aqueous adhesives and it also serve as a coupler in textiles dyeing. Global Phloroglucinol Market Manufactures:

Wisdomchem

Henan Sunny Industry

Yinxin Chemical

Clent Chemical

Sunglong Biotech

Shouguang Fukang Global Phloroglucinol Market Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Global Phloroglucinol Market Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesive Resins

Dyeing Coupler Scope of this Report:

China is the leading supplier of phloroglucinol. The production of Chinese manufacturers has occupied the vast majority of the market. There are 6 companies producing phloroglucinol with relatively large capacity.

The manufacturing technology of phloroglucinol is mature now. Process producing phloroglucinol from TNT is exiting the market gradually. Manufacturers may choose other processes to produce phloroglucinol. There are many processes to produce phloroglucinol now. As manufacturers also produce many other products, so when they choose process, they will take this into count.

The worldwide market for Global Phloroglucinol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 12 million USD in 2024, from 10 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.