Global Recommendation Engine Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview|Covid-19 Impact

Recommendation Engine Market by Top Manufacturers:

IBM , Google , AWS , Microsoft , Salesforce , Sentient Technologies , HPE , Oracle , Intel , SAP , Fuzzy.AI, Infinite Analytics

By Type

Collaborative filtering, Content-based filtering, Hybrid recommendation

By Deployment Mode

Cloud, On-premises

By Technology

Context aware, Geospatial aware

By Application

Personalized campaigns and customer discovery, Product planning, Strategy and operations planning, Proactive asset management

By End-user

Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Media and entertainment, Transportation, Others (telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and education),

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2011 to 2017 and forecast data from 2019 to 2023.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Table of Content Global and Regional Recommendation Engine Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of Recommendation Engine Market

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis of Recommendation Engine Market

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2019 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2019 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2019 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

2.2.7 Market

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis of Recommendation Engine Market

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis of Recommendation Engine Market

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

