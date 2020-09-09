Global Sandalwood Oil Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Bulletin Line

Global Sandalwood Oil Market 2020 Research Report

Global Sandalwood Oil

This report focuses on "Global Sandalwood Oil Market" 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Sandalwood Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Sandalwood Oil:

  • Sandalwood, of the genus Santalum, is a genus of woody flowering trees and plants. Most species are semi-parasitic and several produce a highly aromatic wood. The most common species are Indian sandalwood (Santalum album) and Australian sandalwood (Santalum spicatum), although other species are used for their scent as well.

    Global Sandalwood Oil Market Manufactures:

  • Quintis (TFS Corporation)(Australia)
  • Santanol Group (Australia)
  • RK-Essential Oils Company (India)
  • Meena Perfumery (India)
  • Naresh International (India)
  • Essentially Australia (Australia)
  • Katyani Exports (India)
  • KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited)(India)
  • Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan) (China)
  • Jiangxi Jishui Natural Essential oil Factory (China)
  • Jinagxi Xuesong (China)

    Global Sandalwood Oil Market Types:

  • Indian Global Sandalwood Oil
  • Australian Global Sandalwood Oil

    Global Sandalwood Oil Market Applications:

  • Cosmetics(Perfumes)
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Aromatherapy
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global sandalwood oil concentration rate is relatively low; the manufacturers are mainly distributed in eastern Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, like Australia, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, China and Hawaii etc. Australia and India are dominating the global sandalwood oil market.
  • In Australia, is the largest producer of sandalwood oil, the market is dominated by few players like Quintis (former TFS Corporation), Santanol Group and Essentially Australia. Quintis now is the largest producer of sandalwood oil in the world, cultivates and manages huge santalum album trees in Australia, supplies sandalwood oil for the perfume and pharmaceutical use. Quintisâ€™s customer include Galderma, Lush Cosmetics, Young Living, Santalis Pharmaceuticals and Estee Lauder etc.
  • India is the second producer of sandalwood oil, the market concentration rate is low, most of the players are small, and the top players include Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited (KS&DL), RK-Essential Oils Company, Meena Perfumery, Katyani Exports and Naresh International etc.
  • In China, there are only several producer located in Jiangxi and Guangdong province, like Sandalwood Forest (cultivate Indian sandalwood in Guangdong), Jinagxi Xuesong and Jiangxi Jishui etc. low-yielding and low quality.
  • In terms of consumption of sandalwood oil, North America, Europe and India are dominating the consumption market, the sandalwood oils are mainly used in personal care products, cosmetics, perfumes, aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals and other applications like mosquito coils and incense etc.
  • This industry is easily affected by the development of the sandalwood. The natural sandalwood trees are decreasing due to illegal felling and procurement of the wood. It will have to rely on the artificial cultivation in the future. And it is possible that the sandalwood oil price will keep a weak down trend in the future, thanks to the strong demand and the success of the artificial cultivation. So itâ€™s important to put an eye to the development of natural and artificial cultivation sandalwood, especially large production country, like Australia, India and , Indonesia and the Pacific Islands.
  • The worldwide market for Global Sandalwood Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.3% over the next five years, will reach 140 million USD in 2024, from 78 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Sandalwood Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Sandalwood Oil Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Sandalwood Oil market?
    • How will the Global Sandalwood Oil market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Sandalwood Oil market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Sandalwood Oil market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Sandalwood Oil market growth?

    Table of Contents of Global Sandalwood Oil Market:

