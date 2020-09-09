Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) in these regions. This report also studies the global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Strain Gage (Strain Gauge):

Strain gages are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.

Strain gages are of the stucture, in which a metallic foil film in the thickness of a few microns is glued on a thin electrically insulated sheet (such as polyimide, polyester and so on). This foil film is cut down by photo-etching method in the shape of strain gages which can be made with the negative film masks of the strain gage patterns. These photo-etched strain gage patterns are trimmed to have a standard resistance value satisfying requirements as the strain gages. In addition, for strain gages in general applications, thermal resistance factors of the foil films are controlled to have three categories to match with the thermal elongation factors of 3 major and most popular materials of mild steel/11ppm, stainless steel/16ppm and aluminium alloy/23ppm, for which our strain gages can be self-temperature compensated to minimize temerature effects if specified so when ordering.

Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market Types:

Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market Applications:

The global average price of Strain Gages is in the decreasing trend, from 886 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 840 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Strain Gages demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.

Although production of Strain Gages brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gages field abruptly.

The worldwide market for Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 280 million USD in 2024, from 210 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.