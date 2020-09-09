Bulletin Line

Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Strain Gage (Strain Gauge)

Global “Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) in these regions. This report also studies the global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Strain Gage (Strain Gauge):

  • Strain gages are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.
  • Strain gages are of the stucture, in which a metallic foil film in the thickness of a few microns is glued on a thin electrically insulated sheet (such as polyimide, polyester and so on). This foil film is cut down by photo-etching method in the shape of strain gages which can be made with the negative film masks of the strain gage patterns. These photo-etched strain gage patterns are trimmed to have a standard resistance value satisfying requirements as the strain gages. In addition, for strain gages in general applications, thermal resistance factors of the foil films are controlled to have three categories to match with the thermal elongation factors of 3 major and most popular materials of mild steel/11ppm, stainless steel/16ppm and aluminium alloy/23ppm, for which our strain gages can be self-temperature compensated to minimize temerature effects if specified so when ordering.

    Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market Manufactures:

  • VPG
  • HBM
  • Zemic
  • Yiling
  • HYCSYQ
  • NMB
  • KYOWA
  • LCT
  • Omega
  • TML
  • BCM
  • Piezo-Metrics
  • Hualanhai

    Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market Types:

  • Stress Analysis Type
  • Transducer Type
  • Other (for Special Applications)

    Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market Applications:

  • Electrical Equipment
  • Civil Engineering
  • Building Construction
  • Chemicals and Medicine
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of Strain Gages is in the decreasing trend, from 886 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 840 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • Strain Gages demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.
  • Although production of Strain Gages brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gages field abruptly.
  • The worldwide market for Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 280 million USD in 2024, from 210 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Strain Gage (Strain Gauge), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

