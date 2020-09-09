The report on UHT Processing Market 2020 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The UHT Processing Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2020 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

UHT processing is also known as ultra-high temperature processing or ultra-pasteurization. It is a food processing technology that sterilizes liquid food and beverage. UHT processing involves heating milk or cream to 138°to 150° C (280° to 302° F) for one or two seconds to kill harmful bacteria and microorganism. Except for milk production, UHT processing is also used for fruit juices, cream, soy milk, yogurt, wine, soups, honey, and stews. UHT processing helps to increase the shelf life and restore the value-added nutrients primarily in the dairy products.

Alfa Laval AB

Elecster Oyj

GEA Group AG

Microthermics Inc

Reda (S.p.a.)

Shanghai Triowin Automation Machinery Co., Ltd.

SPX FLOW

Stephan Machinery Gmbh

TESSA Dairy Machinery Ltd.

Tetra Laval International S.A.

The global UHT processing market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, mode of equipment operation, end-product form and application. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into heaters, homogenizers, flash cooling, aseptic packaging and others. On the basis of the mode of equipment the market is segmented into direct UHT processing, and indirect UHT processing. On the basis of the end-product form the market is segmented into liquid and semi-liquid. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into milk, dairy desserts, juices, soups and others.

