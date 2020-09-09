Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Water and Wastewater Treatment market.

The global water and wastewater treatment market size was USD 265.30 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 456.68 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Treatment of water and wastewater is a necessity for mankind to meet the demand for water resources, not only for municipal and agriculture purposes but also for performing critical industrial processes. Currently, over 40% of the global population resides in regions marked under critical water-stress. Only 1% of the water available on earth is potable, and it has compelled countries facing sharp water-poverty to carry out treatment to convert seawater to freshwater via desalination process. For instance, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWIC) and Saudi Arabias ACWA Power made an agreement to build the worlds largest desalination plant by 2022, with a capacity of over 909,200 m3/day.

MARKET TRENDS

Seeking a Combination of Novel and Traditional Water Treatment Techniques to Differentiate the Offerings from Competitors

Water and wastewater treatment market players are looking to build equipment with a unique blend of novel and traditional water treatment techniques. For instance, Eureka Forbes has recently launched a water purifier ˜Dr Aquaguard for the Indian Market with ˜Activated Copper Maxx copper infusion technology, which combines the traditional copper mineralization technique using modern technology. Many researchers and companies have joined hands to develop water and wastewater treatment technologies using advanced resources such as artificial intelligence and nanotechnology, which are expected to open newer avenues in the water & wastewater treatment market.

MARKET DRIVERS

Stringent Regulations on Effluent Treatment in North America and Europe are Driving the Market Growth

With technological advancement in production processes, the quantity of wastewater generated has multiplied at a very fast rate in the recent past. Effluents from companies processing chemicals, pesticides, rare metals, and other harmful chemicals and materials are not only hazardous to the environment but may have catastrophic effects if not properly treated before dumping in freshwater sources. Thus, US EPA and FAO have set standard limits on the traces of such chemicals to be present in the effluents before being disposed into the environment. For instance, EPA publicized the Oil and Gas Extraction Effluent Guidelines and Standards, last amended in 2016, covering wastewater discharges from field exploration, drilling, production, and well treatment activities, across the land, coastal areas and offshore.

These regulations include punishments for perpetrators with prison-time and hefty fines. Such stringent regulations have made industries to build water and wastewater treatment plants and carry out timely maintenance. Thus, stringent regulations for industries regarding water & wastewater treatment is expected to drive the market.

Growing Demand for Bottled Water to Fuel the Global Market Demand

An increase in average global temperature, coupled with the unavailability of safe drinking water at public places like tourist spots, train stations, and shopping markets, has created a large demand for bottled water. According to the International Bottled Water Association, the demand for bottled water in the U.S. has grown from 12.8 billion gallons in 2016 to 13.7 billion gallons in 2017, an increase of 7%. The growing demand for bottled water has brought multiple players in the market, including industry giants such as Coca Cola, Nestle S.A., and PepsiCo Inc. This growth in demand for bottled water is also expected to translate into the growth of water and wastewater treatment market, thus driving the market to newer heights.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Investment Deterring the Customers from Adopting Advanced Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Even with stringent regulations being placed on water and wastewater treatment for industries, the customers are deterred from having advanced treatment technologies set up at the premises due to the requirement of heavy investments to build such plants. But with increasing competition and reduced margins, the companies arent seeking for such heavy investments, thus plummeting the water and wastewater treatment market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Segment Analysis

Services Segment is Expected to Gain Momentum during the Forecast Period

Based on segment, the market is classified into chemicals, equipment, and services. Services segment is expected to witness substantial growth with companies carrying out the construction of novel treatment plants as well as maintenance of existing facilities. The growth of the segment will be further complemented by the requirement of upgrading existing sewage treatment facilities in developed countries.

Chemicals segment is further divided into pH conditioners, coagulants & flocculants, disinfectants, scale & corrosion inhibitors, antifoam chemicals, and others. Coagulants and flocculants dominate the chemicals segment as they are key chemicals required for causing sedimentation in sludge treatment techniques.

On the other hand, equipment segment is divided into biological, filtration, sludge treatment, disinfection, demineralization, and others. While filtration equipment holds the largest share in the water and wastewater treatment equipment market, the fastest-growing equipment segment is expected to be disinfection, owing to heavy investments planned by governments to reduce the occurrence of diseases that spread through water.

By Application Analysis

Growing demand for Agricultural Needs to fuel the demand from Municipal Segment

In terms of application, the market is segmented into municipal and industrial segments. Agriculture accounts for over 30% of the global water demand, thus aiding the dominance of the municipal segment. Furthermore, usage of municipal water for amusement activities such as swimming pools and adventure parks is expected to further increase the demand for water and wastewater treatment.

On the flip side, the industrial water and wastewater treatment will grow at a higher rate, with more stringent regulations expected to be enforced in developing countries. Advancement in technology will be a critical factor in bringing this growth for the water and wastewater treatment market.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The water and wastewater treatment market in North America accounted for 104.53 billion in 2018. The market in this region is dominated by the U.S., owing to heavy demand for treated water from beverages and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, demand for higher power generation to support the industrial growth in the region has boosted the demand for demineralized water, which has further resulted in market growth. The market in Asia

Pacific is projected to surpass North America soon, owing to large scale investment being introduced by China, India, and Southeast Asia in improving the water quality and sanitation services in the region. The market in Europe will be revitalized by the renovation being carried out in the existing water treatment facilities and support structure in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa will be characterized by the projects for water desalination being constructed. The market in Latin America, on the other hand, will be governed by the usage of low-cost, large scale treatment techniques for treating effluents of paper and sugar industries.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Veolia Water Technologies Focus on Sustainable Organic Growth to Assist itself towards the Leaders Position

The competitive landscape of water & wastewater treatment market indicates a highly fragmented market, which is slowly consolidating, with key companies such as Veolia and Suez Environment building a diverse portfolio to capture the market share along with building operational efficiency.

On the other hand, the focus of the domestic players is to build up strategic partnerships with industries to provide them with water & wastewater treatment services and maintenance. The key objective of market visionaries is to build an all-inclusive water treatment process using technology such as AI and nanotechnology to treat all the impurities present in a water resource. These are some of the vital factors expected to affect the dynamics of the water & wastewater treatment market.

List of the Key Companies Profiled:

Veolia

Acciona

Pt. Amrita Enviro Energi

Hydro International

Orenco Systems

ASIO, spol. s r.o.

Aquatech International LLC

Trojan Technologies

BioMicrobics Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Kemira

SUEZ worldwide

Xylem

DuPont

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

3M

Pentair plc.

Ecolab

United Utilities Group PLC

American Water

Other Key Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2020 “ Acciona was awarded a contract of operation and maintenance of wastewater treatment systems by Aguas do Algrave in the Nascente Zone in the Algarve region of Portugal. The project has a budget of about USD 46 million and spans for seven years. The system consists of 44 wastewater treatment plants and over 70 pumping stations to maintain and serve close to 463 thousand people.

October 2019 “ Veolia Water Technologies secured a multi-million USD contract via its subsidiary ˜VWS Westgarth Ltd from SBM Offshore. Veolia has to supply a seawater treatment package for the Liza Unity FPSO, located in Stabroek block offshore, Guyana. The contract includes the provision of technical assistance for the operation of 41,856 m3/day of low sulfate water and 5040 m3/day of RO process water.

REPORT COVERAGE

The water and wastewater treatment market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, technologies, and leading application areas.

Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Segment

Chemicals

pH Conditioners

Coagulants & Flocculants

Disinfectants & Biocidal Products

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

Antifoam Chemicals

Others

Equipment

Biological

Filtration

Sludge Treatment

Disinfection

Demineralization

Others

Services

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Eastern Europe, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia

Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

