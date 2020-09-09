Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Market Revenue to Record Stable Growth Through COVID 19 Affected Period

Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Market Outlook

Increasing awareness regarding child safety has been encouraging parents towards purchase of innovate products which allows continuous monitoring a child within or outside the home. Wearable smart baby monitor includes advanced features in the conventional baby monitor gadgets allowing more safety to child with easy to use application. The connectivity with mobile app has significantly witness a significant growth of the wearable smart baby monitor market in terms of volume and is expected to register new growth opportunities for the wearable smart baby monitor market players during the forecast period.

Technological innovation pertaining to the child safety devices, wearable gadgets and ease in their availability has significantly boosted the growth of the wearable smart baby monitor devices. Furthermore, the increasing e-commerce penetration in the developing countries is fueling the growth of the wearable smart baby monitor market because, e-commerce websites allows the customers to compare multiple products at once and provides reviews from other shoppers, and thus, in turn, saving the lead-time of the consumers.

Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers for Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Market

Increasing purchasing power in developing countries such as Thailand, Brazil, India, China and others allows the consumers to spend more on children safety. Moreover, an increase in the number of working mothers in countries including U.S., China, and Canada is increasing the average customer spending on warble smart baby monitors. This is fueling the growth of the wearable smart baby monitor market in terms of volume.

Trends for Wearable Smart Baby Monitor market

A key trend adopted by the key players in the wearable smart baby monitor market includes innovating of the products through utilization of new technologies such as IoT (Internet of things) and artificial intelligence. In addition, demand side trend includes customer attraction to the wearable smart baby monitors due to product portability, ease of installation, and mobile app connectivity. Motorola, Inc. and iBaby Labs, Inc. offers product equipped with lullabies to soothe children to sleep. This is witnessing a significant growth of the companies in as the consumers opts for wearable smart baby monitor owing to their above-mentioned features.

Opportunities for Wearable Smart Baby Monitor market

Technological advancement pertaining to the electronics industry is expected to decrease the price and add new features in wearable smart baby monitors in near future which is expected to register new growth opportunities for the wearable smart baby monitor during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing internet penetration in the developing countries is expected to fuel the sales of the wearable smart baby monitors through e-commerce channel during the forecast period.

Challenges for Wearable Smart Baby Monitor market

Decrease in the birth rate caused by the high-stress and inactive lifestyle is expected to challenge the growth of the market in upcoming years. Moreover, high price of the wearable smart baby monitor as compared to the conventional baby monitor products is hampering the growth of the market.

Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type the global wearable smart baby monitor market has been segmented as –

Audio Smart Baby Monitor

Video Smart Baby Monitor

Video cum Audio Baby Monitor

Tracking Devices

Others

On the basis of the material type, the global wearable smart baby monitor market has been segmented as –

Cotton

Plastic

Aluminum

Fiber

Hybrid

Others

On the basis of the end-use, the global wearable smart baby monitor market has been segmented as

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of price range, the global wearable smart baby monitor market has been segmented as –

Premium

Mid-range

Economic

On the basis of distribution channel, the global wearable smart baby monitor market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Wholesalers/Distributors Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Small Stores Online Sales Channel Others



Global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Wearable Smart Baby Monitor market are Nanit, AGPtek, Summer Infant, Inc., VTech, NETGEAR Inc., iBaby Labs, Inc., Lorex Technology Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Motorola, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Safety 1st and Angelcare Monitor Inc. These players are expected to positively influence growth of the Wearable Smart Baby Monitor market during the forecast period.

Wearable Smart Baby Monitor Market: Regional Outlook

Increased adoption of innovative baby products in North America is on the key factor positively influencing the growth of wearable smart baby monitor market in the region. Moreover the presence of a large number of players in the region makes the wearable smart baby care monitor highly competitive in North America. Increasing customer spending towards baby care gadgets is further fueling growth of the Europe wearable smart baby monitor market. Rapid e-commerce and smart phone penetration in Asia Pacific region is propelling the growth of the wearable smart baby monitor market in the region. Moreover, key players in the wearable smart baby monitor are penetrating in Latin America and Middle East & Africa as these region provides ample opportunities to them owing to increasing disposable income, increasing child birth rate and other factors.